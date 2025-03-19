Africa: Hyatt Opens First Dual-Branded Hotels in Africa With Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Nairobi Westlands

Nairobi — Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) has officially opened Hyatt Place Nairobi Westlands and Hyatt House Nairobi Westlands, marking Africa's first dual-branded Hyatt project. Strategically located along Lower Kabete Road, the two hotels offer travellers a unique blend of contemporary comfort and residential-style living, catering to both short-term and extended-stay guests.

The new development expands options for travellers and World of Hyatt members seeking comfort and convenience in Nairobi. Located along Lower Kabete Road, the hotels provide easy access to Westgate Mall, the Nairobi National Museum, and Karura Forest, making them ideal for both business and leisure travellers.

"The launch of Hyatt Place Nairobi Westlands and Hyatt House Nairobi Westlands is a significant milestone for Hyatt in Africa," said Stephen Ansell, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Hyatt. "This dual-branded project delivers an exceptional guest experience, blending comfort, convenience, and local culture in the heart of Nairobi's vibrant Westlands district."

As a dual-branded property, guests can choose between two distinct experiences: the casual comfort of Hyatt Place, designed for short stays, and the residential-style amenities of Hyatt House, tailored for extended stays. The hotels are among the few pet-friendly accommodations in Nairobi. Shared amenities include all-day dining, grab-and-go options, onsite guest laundry, a 24/7 fitness center, free WiFi, and more.

Hyatt Place Nairobi Westlands features 168 modern guest rooms, including 18 spacious suites, all equipped with 55-inch HDTVs and flexible workspaces. Hyatt House Nairobi Westlands offers 57 well-appointed studios and one-bedroom apartments, each with a fully equipped kitchen, catering to long-term travellers. Additional conveniences include a self-service laundromat and grocery shopping services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Africa Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

General Manager Varun Talwar expressed enthusiasm about introducing this unique hospitality concept to Nairobi. "Whether staying for a few nights or an extended period, guests will experience world-class Hyatt service and comfort in one of Africa's most dynamic cities," he said during the official opening.

The hotels feature diverse dining options curated by Executive Chef John Muriithi, offering a fusion of African and European flavours. Guests can enjoy breakfast at Zing - World of Flavours or indulge in signature dishes like Sous Vide Octopus and Compressed Apple with Crispy Duck. For a more relaxed setting, H-Bar serves light bites, craft cocktails, and local beers.

The 14th-floor fitness center offers panoramic views of Karura Forest, while an outdoor pool provides a space to unwind. Business travellers can access 8,514 square feet (791 square meters) of flexible meeting space, including four meeting rooms and a boardroom equipped with state-of-the-art technology. With proximity to Nairobi's business district, the hotels are a prime choice for corporate events.

For those exploring Nairobi, the hotels serve as the perfect base to visit attractions like Karura Forest, Nairobi National Museum, and Nairobi National Park. The city's thriving arts and entertainment scene adds to the vibrant experience for visitors.