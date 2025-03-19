Zimbabwe: Pair Mutilates Elderly Man (89) Before Burning His Corpse

IN a morbid act only fit for a horror movie, two Hwange men waylaid an elderly man, killed him and ferried his body to his homestead before torching the lifeless body inside a hut.

The High Court circuit sitting at Hwange found the pair of Events Ncube (31) and Keylop Ncube (22) guilty of murder and sentenced them to 25 years imprisonment each.

Circumstances were that on April 1, 2024 at around 7 pm, the now deceased Sibusisiwe Dube (89) and Tapson Munsaka were drinking beer at Maphosa business centre. The two accused persons were also at the same joint but imbibing separately.

The court heard that at around 7 pm, Dube left the bar and started walking home.

The two accused persons trailed the elderly man and caught up with him at a secluded spot, where they struck him on the head using an axe for unknown reasons. They then ferried his lifeless body using a scotch cart and placed the deceased's body in his kitchen hut before setting it on fire.

The remains, which were burnt beyond recognition, were discovered the following day.