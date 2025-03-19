Congo-Kinshasa: M23 Withdraws From Peace Talks, Citing Continued Sanctions On Its Members

Nairobi — The M23 rebel group has announced its withdrawal from ongoing peace talks, citing continued military offensives by the Congolese government and international sanctions on its members.

In a statement issued on Monday, the M23 accused international institutions of deliberately undermining peace efforts and creating obstacles that make dialogue impossible.

The group singled out the recent sanctions on its members, including those imposed on the eve of peace negotiations as an obstacle to negotiation efforts.

"Successive sanctions imposed on our members, including those enacted on the eve of the Luanda discussions, severely undermine direct dialogue and make any progress impossible," said Lawrence Kanyuka, the group's communication focal point.

The group further accused international institutions of taking an "incomprehensible and ambiguous stance" that emboldens President Tshisekedi to pursue military action instead of negotiations.

"This incomprehensible and ambiguous stance only encourages Mr. Tshisekedi to continue with his warmongering program," the statement read.

The M23 also condemned what it described as a "warmongering campaign" by Kinshasa's coalition forces, alleging multiple ground attacks and indiscriminate bombardments of both civilian areas and its military positions.

The group claims the government is deploying fighter jets and CH-4 combat drones in its offensives.

"Under these circumstances, the talks have become impracticable. Consequently, our organisation can no longer continue to participate in the discussions," Kanyuka declared.

The move comes after the Council of the European Union imposed "restrictive measures" on nine individuals and one entity responsible for acts that they say constitute serious human rights violations and abuses in the DRC for sustaining the armed conflict, instability and insecurity.

The EU Council accused the sanctioned members of exploiting the armed conflict through the illicit exploitation or trade of natural resources.

The Council said the measures have been adopted in view of the escalation of the conflict in eastern DRC related to the renewed offensive of the M23.

The EU has listed five senior leaders of the M23, a UN sanctioned non-governmental armed group operating in Eastern DRC.

The M23 related listings include: the movement's president Bertrand Bisimwa, the head of recruitment and propaganda Désiré Rukomera, colonel John Imani Nzenze, the deputy chief of finances and production of M23/ARC Jean-Bosco Nzabonimpa Mupenzi, and Joseph Musanga Bahati, who was appointed governor of North Kivu within the new illegal "administration" imposed by the M23 in violation of Congolese sovereignty.

The listing also include the commander of the Special forces of the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) Ruki Karusisi, RDF major general and commander of the 3rd division Eugene Nkubito, and RDF brigadier general and commander of the 2nd division Pascal Muhizi, "due to their roles in the RDF, they are responsible for sustaining the armed conflict, instability and insecurity in the DRC."

The EU further listed Francis Kamanzi a.k.a Erasto, chief executive officer of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) whom they say due his leading position in the RMB, is responsible for exploiting the armed conflict through the illicit exploitation and trade of natural resources - in this case conflict minerals.

The EU also listed Gasabo Gold Refinery, based in Kigali and responsible for illegally importing gold from M23-controlled regions in the DRC, thus also exploiting the armed conflict, instability or insecurity in the DRC.

"Altogether, EU autonomous restrictive measures in view of the situation in the DRC now apply to a total of 32 individuals and 2 entities," said the EU Council.

The Council said that those designated are subject to a travel ban and an asset freeze.