Liberia: Joint Security Intercepts $77k Drug Shipment in Lofa's Foya District

19 March 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Prince T Mulbah,

The Joint Security of Foya District, led by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), has intercepted a major drug shipment worth $77,200.

On the night of March 17, around 10:45 PM, the Joint Security team received a tip-off about a black pickup truck with Liberian license plate A533348 transporting narcotics.

The vehicle was traveling from Sierra Leone to Monrovia through Lofa County.

Acting on the information, the LDEA-led team intercepted the vehicle and escorted it to the Foya Police Station for a detailed inspection.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Fayiah Lamie from the Mandi tribe and a resident of Monrovia, initially claimed he was transporting clothes and slippers for sale.

However, a thorough search revealed 772 plates of high-grade marijuana, with an estimated street value of $77,200 USD (14,668,000 Liberian dollars), as well as 8 boxes of Tramadol worth $842 USD (160,000 Liberian dollars).

Lamie was immediately arrested and is currently under investigation. He is expected to be formally charged and sent to court.

