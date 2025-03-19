Uganda: Equity Bank Uganda Takes Abakyala Ku Ntiiko Aura to Masaka

Masaka — For the second time in one week, Equity Bank Uganda brought women entrepreneurs, financial experts and industry leaders under one roof as the Abakyala Ku Ntiiko reached Masaka on Tuesday.

The second national edition of Abakyala Ku Ntiiko was launched in Kampala on March 13th, an exciting day of sharing and lessons for hundreds of women, following the resounding success of its inaugural edition in 2024.

The Abakyala Ku Ntiiko initiative aims to empower women in small-scale and micro businesses with financial literacy, access to capital and networking opportunities to help them thrive in business.

CEO Zebra Hotel Kellen Nampurira, Jessica Naawe, DPC Kimanya Kabonera in Masaka and NWSC's Dr Olive Nabirye shared their experiences, reinforcing the event's mission to empower women with knowledge and practical tools for success in their personal and professional lives, and in business.

During the session, participants voiced concerns about the challenges of juggling business, career and family responsibilities. The panelists offered practical advice on self-care, home management and financial discipline. They emphasized the importance of conducting thorough background checks before hiring staff, both in business and at home to ensure trust and efficiency.

Additionally, they encouraged women to maintain proper financial records, practice accountability and cultivate a saving culture as key pillars of sustainable business growth.

The highlight of the second of Equity Bank's Abakyala Ku Ntiiko initiative in Masaka was an engaging panel discussion that brought together women from various sectors, including business and formal employment, to share insights on balancing work and personal life.

"You have to know the people you hire as staff because they can either fail or lift your business. Create a mutual professional relationship with your staff, get to know what they go through or want, and this will make it easy for you to achieve your business goals," said Dr Olive Nabirye, a business woman and also an employee of National Water and Sewerage Corporation, Masaka.

Kellen Nampurira, CEO Zebra Hotel, who was also a panelist, shared her journey from being employed in a bakery to becoming the owner of one of the biggest hotels in Masaka District, imploring women to practice patience and consistency in business.

Jessica Naawe, DPC Kimanya Kabonera, Masaka also a panelist, said "Get into groups and save, because if you are doing something, business or working, not begging, life is easy." Adding, "I have a family, I keep animals as a business and also do work with the government ( as Police officer) however , I ensure I get rest and set boundaries."

The discussion resonated with many attendees, reinforcing the event's mission to empower women with knowledge and practical tools for success in their personal and professional lives, and in business.

Speaking at the event, Masaka Branch Manager Darius Tumwesigire emphasized Equity's commitment to supporting women in business.

"We are here to serve women and provide the financial tools they need to grow their businesses," he said.

During the event, the bank introduced several financing opportunities tailored for women in the micro segment and youth. The EquiMama product, which includes health insurance, was highlighted as a key offering.

"With Equi Mama, women not only get financial support but also health coverage, ensuring they stay strong and focused on their businesses," said Florence Bukko Nakku, Micro Banking officer, Equity Bank.