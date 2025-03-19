Ghana: Indonesian Investors Urged to Invest in Mechanised Agriculture in Ghana

The Honorary Consul of Indonesia in Ghana, Paskal A.B. Rois, has made a case for Indonesian investors to take advantage of the positive business climate and come invest in the agriculture sector of Ghana.

He said the potential for agriculture development especially in Akrofu in the Ho Central Municipality of the Volta Region, presented greater opportunity for all investors as such Indonesians must seize the opportunity and invest in the area.

Mr Rois who was interacting with some okro farmers of Akrofu on their farmers over the weekend said investors from Indonesia must explore opportunities in mechanised and commercial production of okro and rice.

This will provide more sustainable benefits and development not only the people of Akrofu, but also Indonesia as well.

He said any such investment would help alleviate poverty in the area as well as put the youth of the area to productive use.

"The objective is to create long-term economic growth within Akrofu and its environs. This is consistent with the five-year strategic plan, which has been developed for the purpose," he emphasised.

In addition to promoting agricultural development, Mr Rois said he was also advocating for the restoration and improvement of vital infrastructure in Akrofu, stressing that "One key concern is the deteriorating condition of the only clinic, which serves as the primary health facility for the community."

He therefore called on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to step in and assist with the rehabilitation of the clinic, which was in dire need of repairs and additional resources to provide adequate healthcare to the residents.

Furthermore, he noted that Akrofu's educational system was in need of attention.

"The school lacks necessary facilities and resources so I am pleading with both government and stakeholders to ensure that the children of Akrofu have access to quality education in an environment conducive for learning," he said.

Despite the presence of electricity and potable water, infrastructure such as roads and mobile network connectivity remain inadequate.

He explained that the roads connecting Akrofu to Ho, the regional capital, were all in poor condition, while the mobile network was equally weak that making and receiving calls often becomes a strenuous task.

He said a properly functioning road network and enhanced mobile connectivity would not only ease daily activities for the people of Akrofu but also facilitate economic development by improving access to markets, services, and information.

According to him, his plea for attention on Akrofu's challenges was rooted in his deep love for the community which also happened to be his hometown and a commitment to uplifting the people towards better opportunities.