Nigeria: State of Emergency - Fubara Should Be Grateful to Tinubu for Preventing Impeachment - Obidike

19 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara have sparked mixed reactions across the country.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), legal experts, stakeholders, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Femi Fani-Kayode, Ijaw Youths, and others have voiced their opinions, with many criticizing Tinubu's decision.

However, some, including Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have commended the President for what they see as a wise intervention in the state's political crisis.

In a statement sent to Vanguard on Wednesday, Obidike asserted that Governor Fubara owes a debt of gratitude to President Tinubu for stepping in and preventing his impeachment.

Obidike's remarks come amid speculation that Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State effectively shielded Fubara from imminent removal.

Citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, Obidike noted that the President has the authority to declare a state of emergency, which temporarily suspends the powers of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and other state government institutions. This constitutional provision, he emphasized, grants the President control in times of crisis.

While details of the alleged impeachment plot remain unclear, Tinubu's intervention has significantly altered the political landscape in Rivers State. His efforts to promote peace and stability were evident in a recent meeting with Governor Fubara and key stakeholders, where he stressed the importance of unity and cooperation.

"As the situation unfolds, Governor Fubara's political future remains closely tied to President Tinubu's influence, with potentially far-reaching consequences for the state," Obidike concluded.

