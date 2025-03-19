Liberia: Motorcyclists, Kekeh Riders Have Highest Accident Rate - Police IG Asserts

Monrovia — The Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP), General Gregory O. Coleman, has revealed that motorcyclists and kekeh (commercial tricycle) riders account for the highest number of road accidents in Monrovia and its surrounding areas.

Speaking on Sky FM on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Inspector General Coleman noted that widespread lawlessness among motorcyclists prompted the police to impose a recent ban restricting their access to certain parts of the city.

"There has been a total breakdown of the rule of law since the civil war, and lawlessness is becoming a culture in our society today," IG Coleman stated.

He lamented that many Liberians view the police as a "bad institution" whenever law enforcement officers attempt to uphold the country's laws, especially in traffic regulation.

Regarding the recent restrictions, the Police IG clarified that the ban on motorcyclists entering central Monrovia and other key areas does not mean that registered and law-abiding riders will be indiscriminately stopped.

"I welcome the legal action taken by those who challenged our decision in court. If they win the case against the Liberia National Police (LNP), I will personally apologize to the motorcyclists on behalf of the police," he asserted.

Legal Challenge Against Motorcycle Ban

Recently, a civil society organization, Solidarity & Trust for a New Day (STAND), filed a petition with Liberia's Supreme Court seeking to overturn the LNP-imposed restrictions on motorcycle and kekeh riders in parts of Monrovia.

The petition, filed on March 10, 2025, requests a writ of prohibition against the Government of Liberia through the LNP, arguing that the restrictions have severely impacted public transportation and livelihoods. STAND, in collaboration with the National Kerkeh & Motorbike Riders Welfare & Advocacy Organization (NAKEMOR), contends that the ban has disrupted the income of over 200,000 riders nationwide.

Among the respondents named in the lawsuit are Minister of Justice & Attorney General Oswald Tweh and Inspector General Gregory Coleman.

Motorcycles account for approximately 40% of urban public transportation in Monrovia and are a vital means of commuting for thousands of residents daily.

Police Defend Ban Amid Rising Concerns

Despite public outcry and legal opposition, IG Coleman insisted that the police's primary duty is to protect lives and property, emphasizing that law enforcement will not tolerate individuals disregarding national laws.

"Registering your bike does not give you the right to break the law," he stressed, adding that the no-go zones for motorcyclists will remain in effect until proper mechanisms are established to ensure road safety.