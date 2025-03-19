Liberian Lawmakers Warn of Imminent U.S. Deportations, Urge Swift Govt Action

The House of Representatives has sounded an urgent alarm, calling on the Liberian government to brace for an imminent wave of deportees from the United States. Lawmakers warn that failure to act swiftly could trigger severe social and economic disruptions.

Leading the charge, Grand Gedeh County District 2 Representative Marie Johnson stressed the need for immediate preparedness, citing large-scale deportation efforts initiated under former U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies. She cautioned that many of the deportees have spent decades abroad, severing ties with Liberia and now face an uphill battle in reintegrating into society.

"Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and colleagues, as you may be aware, President Trump has pledged to carry out one of the largest deportation efforts in U.S. history, targeting undocumented immigrants, including Liberians. Thousands have already been deported, and we must be prepared to receive our citizens and support their reintegration," Johnson declared.

A Massive Deportation Operation Underway

Reports in January revealed that the U.S. government was set to deport 1,563 Liberians as part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration under the Trump administration. The deportation is part of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)'s aggressive enforcement of stricter immigration policies, targeting undocumented residents.

The Liberians in question are among the 1.4 million individuals ICE documented for deportation as of November 2024. While the exact timeline for their removal remains unclear, reports indicate that deportations of undocumented immigrants have already commenced under the administration's policies.

Liberia is not the only African nation affected. Other countries, including Benin and Nigeria, also have nationals on ICE's non-detained docket with final orders of removal.

This move comes amid ongoing debates over immigration in the U.S., with the Trump administration doubling down on efforts to curb illegal immigration and enforce deportation orders. Despite the growing concerns, Liberian authorities have yet to issue a formal statement on the matter. However, the impending deportations are expected to cause significant distress among the families of those affected and further strain Liberia's fragile economy.

Legislative Push for a Reintegration Strategy

Rep. Johnson outlined a series of urgent measures, including assessing the number of affected individuals, implementing reintegration programs, engaging in diplomatic discussions with the U.S. government, and launching public awareness campaigns to assist returnees in navigating their transition.

Her concerns were reinforced by Rep. Fody Fahuballeh, who called for an immediate inquiry into whether the U.S. government had provided an official list of deportees and the grounds for their removal. He urged the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Commissioner of the Liberia Immigration Service to appear before the House and provide clarity.

"It is time for us to summon the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the head of the NRS to determine whether the U.S. government has shared any official list of deportees. If some have committed serious crimes, we must decide whether they require rehabilitation or special monitoring upon arrival," he stated.

Fahuballeh also warned against repeating past mistakes, citing the government's failure to adequately support Liberians repatriated from Ghana, many of whom struggled with housing, employment, and social reintegration due to poor planning.

A Deeper National Concern

Rep. Ivar Jones framed the deportation crisis as a symptom of Liberia's persistent socio-economic failures, particularly the ongoing exodus of its citizens in search of better opportunities abroad.

"Liberia is the oldest independent country in Africa, yet our people continue to leave due to limited opportunities at home. This should be a wake-up call. If we don't make our country more attractive to its own people, they will keep leaving--only to face deportation later," he noted.

Jones urged the legislature to prioritize investments in education, healthcare, and employment, arguing that a stronger economy would not only discourage emigration but also create conditions for skilled professionals to return.

Next Steps and Legislative Oversight

With deportations already underway, the House is expected to summon immigration and foreign affairs officials in the coming days to develop a coordinated response.

Lawmakers warn that without immediate government intervention, Liberia could face a worsening humanitarian and economic crisis, deepening unemployment, crime, and social instability. Local and international organizations are also expected to push for reintegration measures to support deportees.