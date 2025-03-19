Liberia: Nimba Chiefs and Citizens Rally for Arcelormittal's Expansion

Yekepa — Chiefs, elders, and citizens from the communities hosting ArcelorMittal Liberia's operations in Nimba County have thrown their weight behind the extension of the company's investment and the ratification of its amended Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), citing the firm's longstanding contributions to Liberia's socio-economic growth.

In a strongly worded statement, traditional leaders and local stakeholders from Yarmein, Seh, and Zor districts expressed appreciation for the company's continued partnership, describing it as a "reliable ally" that has stood by them through Liberia's most challenging times, including the Ebola outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have come together to call for the continued presence of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) in our communities and the expansion of its operations through the ratification of the amended Mineral Development Agreement," the statement read. "Many companies have come and gone, but AML has been with us in good and bad times. They have proven to be a reliable partner."

The chiefs and citizens acknowledged existing challenges in the company's current MDA, noting that some provisions have not been fully met. However, they emphasized that AML has met all financial obligations and demonstrated willingness to address concerns raised by the communities.

"We will continue to constructively engage with the company, the government, and our local authorities to ensure these issues are resolved. The company has recognized these pitfalls and has expressed strong willingness to work with us to address them," they stated.

The statement further outlined several benefits the communities have derived from AML's presence, including job creation, local business support, and infrastructure development. According to the group, the company remains the largest private-sector employer in Liberia, directly employing over 3,000 Liberians, while its subcontractors provide jobs for an additional 5,000.

"ArcelorMittal's patronage of local businesses continues to create additional opportunities and contribute to our communities' economic viability. The company is also the single major contributor to our country's revenue through taxes, royalties, and other financial obligations," the statement added.

As the government considers the new agreement, community representatives highlighted key provisions they want included, such as an increase in the County Social Development Fund in proportion to the company's expanded production capacity, an agricultural project in all impacted communities, and additional scholarships for local students.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The government must ensure that AML increases support for vocational and technical education, particularly in host communities. They should establish two more vocational training centers in impacted areas in addition to the Yekepa Vocational Training Centre," the statement emphasized.

The leaders also stressed the need for robust environmental safeguards, improved infrastructure in Yekepa, and greater community participation in monitoring the agreement's implementation.

"To the government of Liberia, please hear us. We are the custodians of the mine from which ArcelorMittal Liberia is extracting iron ore. We welcome the expansion, but all our concerns must be reflected in the new MDA," they warned.

The statement concluded with a call for peace and stability, urging the government to act in the best interest of Nimba communities.

"We are supposed to be the biggest champions of this company. Relations with AML have improved greatly in the last few years, and we want it to remain that way. The government must ensure that our concerns are addressed in the ratification process so that this investment benefits all," the signatories declared.