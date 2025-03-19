Mauritius: Education Minister Announces Measures to Tackle Bullying At School

An Education Council comprising representatives of a wide cross-section of the education sector will be set up to address the issue of bullying and substance abuse at school in a holistic manner and the alignment of actions while developing consensus on a wide range of issues.

The Minister of Education and Human Resource, Dr Mahend Gungapersad, made this statement yesterday in the National Assembly in reply to a Private Notice Question pertaining to bullying as well as drug possession and consumption amongst students in public and private primary and secondary schools.

Dr Gungapersad announced that there will be institutional networking and collaborative partnership with several stakeholders such as Police, Child Development Unit and Brigade pour la Protection de la famille. The reinforcement of the Student Care and Counselling Desk in State Secondary Schools was also highlighted. The aim is to provide necessary support to students facing emotional and other psychological problems with a view to promoting positive behaviour through listening and supporting students and the training of Educators involved in providing these services.

Some of the other measures are, amongst others, related to:

placing a strong focus on value-based education and life skills in the school curriculum;

reviving the intercollege competitions in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, thereby giving students a sense of purpose;

helping pupils better manage their emotions through the implementation of the social and emotional well-being programme;

strengthening the National Education and Counselling Service through the recruitment of additional Educational Psychologists and Educational Social Workers at the level of the Ministry and Private Secondary Education Authority;

sensitising students by the National Education and Counselling Service;

setting up pastoral care committees to support students with behavioural issues;

ensuring that disciplinary committees look into actions to be taken against students involved in cases of indiscipline and violence; and

ensuring the installation of CCTV cameras in most secondary schools.

Minister Gungapersad also underlined the need for the posting of daytime security guards in risk-prone schools; the provision of a gatekeeper to control access to the school compounds; and regular police patrolling and vigilance around the risk-prone schools and at bus terminals.