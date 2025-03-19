Namibia: Power Outage Plunges Opuwo, Orumana, Okangwati Into Darkness

19 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The areas of Opuwo, Okangwati, and Orumana have been without power since Monday due to an outage at the Namibia Power Corporation (NamPower) substation at Ruacana.

In response to public outcry over power outages, NamPower has explained that the recent electricity supply disruption in specific areas of the Kunene region was caused by a suspected fault in the line, attributed to the heavy rain the region has experienced.

In a statement on Tuesday, NamPower announced that the heavy rainfall and flooding in the region are hampering efforts to inspect and repair the line.

"However, NamPower's technical personnel are currently on-site and are attending to the issue," says the power company in a statement.

NamPower also warned the public to consider all power lines and electrical outlets as 'live' during outages, as there is no advance warning when power is restored.

NamPower northern regional manager Petrus Immanuel on Tuesday said the floods are making it difficult to access the islands for proper inspection.

"Currently, the technical team is present on-site, but the severe floods are making it very challenging for them to conduct a detailed inspection. It's difficult," he said.

Immanuel said the team on-site is awaiting a helicopter for assistance.

"We are still awaiting the helicopter's arrival for support, as it's quite challenging for the vehicles to navigate through the waters," he noted.

Immanuel mentioned that it is still too early to determine the exact timeline for restoring power.

"We can only assess the power supply restoration once we locate the fault in the lines; for now, we can't be sure when power will be restored," said Immanuel.

