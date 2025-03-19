Mauritius and Jica Strengthen Collaboration On Kaizen Project

A delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), led by the Senior Advisor from JICA, Mr Toru Homma, met with the Minister of Industry, SME and Cooperatives, Mr Sayed Muhammad Aadil Ameer Meea, yesterday, to discuss the implementation of the Kaizen project in Mauritius and neighbouring countries.

Approved in February 2024 under the Japan Technical Cooperation (JTC) Framework, this three-year initiative will be implemented with the National Productivity and Competitiveness Council (NPCC) as the key beneficiary. The project aims to disseminate the Kaizen Approach, a Japanese concept focused on continuous improvement in processes, products, and services to enhance efficiency and overall performance of an organisation.

As part of the implementation, a survey is scheduled for March 2025, followed by training in June 2025. During their visit, the JICA team is engaging with local SMEs, large enterprises, the Economic Development Board, the University of Mauritius, and Ministry officials to discuss project collaboration and implementation strategies.

Minister Ameer Meea expressed gratitude to the Government of Japan for supporting this initiative, recognising it as a key milestone in Mauritius' drive for better productivity. He reaffirmed Government's commitment to transforming NPCC into a Centre of Excellence for Kaizen under the Africa Kaizen Initiative (AKI), strengthening Mauritius' leadership in productivity enhancement across the region, including Madagascar and Comoros.