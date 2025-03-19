Liberia: Meni-Nina Farmers Inc., Agriculture Ministry Trade Allegations

A Liberian farmer accuses the Ministry of Agriculture of breaking contract, but the Ministry dismisses the allegation as "false and misleading."

Monrovia, Liberia, March 19, 2025--Michael Pewu, the Founder and Executive Director of Meni-Nina Farmers Inc., has accused the Ministry of Agriculture of failing to fulfill its commitment under the Emergency Rice Production Offensive (ERPO) project.

Speaking in an interview on March 17, 2025, Mr. Pewu said the ERPO is a World Bank-funded initiative launched by the Liberian government through the Ministry of Agriculture in 2023 to boost rice production in the country.

He explained that in early 2024, the Ministry began releasing funds to farmers for lowland rice production across Liberia.

He revealed that the Meni-Nina Farmers Inc. signed an agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture under which 50% of the funds were to be paid for land preparation, 30% for rice growing, and the remaining 20% for post-harvest activities.

He alleged that while the Ministry disbursed the initial 50% for land preparation, it has refused to release the 30% meant for rice growing.

Due to the Ministry's alleged failure to fulfill this obligation, Pewu claimed that his farming group now owes dozens of farmers who have worked to make the project successful.

He expressed frustration over delay in payment, stating that his organization had already completed the land preparation phase.

However, he said that under the agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry was to make payments in three phases based on satisfactory progress at each stage.

The total project covered 80 hectares of lowland rice farms, with Meni-Nina responsible for 30 hectares.

According to him, the Ministry paid 50% upfront for land preparation in the first phase, which targeted clearing and preparing 21.5 hectares. He added that after the land preparation, project monitors visited the site and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved.

However, Mr. Pewu lamented that despite expectations that the second-phase payment (30%) would have followed, no additional payments have been made to date, including the final 20% for the third phase.

He revealed that he is currently harvesting rice, with some already stored in warehouse, while confirming that he received bags and tarpaulins for the harvesting process.

He stated that although the agreement includes legal measures against any party failing to fulfill its commitments, he has vowed not to pursue legal action.

The Liberian farmer said he has used his own resources to bring the project to its current stage but is still awaiting the remaining 50% of the agreed payment.

He said the agreement was signed on July 12, 2024, and the project duration was five months, from July 12, 2024, to November 30, 2024.

When contacted, Moses Gbanyan, Deputy Minister for Extension and Research at the Ministry of Agriculture, dismissed Pewu's claims, describing them as "false and misleading."

He described Pewu as "one of the corrupt farmers in Bong County," alleging that Meni-Nina Farmers Inc. failed to meet targets set under the project's first phase.

Mr. Gbanyan argued that while Pewu claims to be working with a group of farmers, his farming group has no tangible impact in Panta District, where his organization is based.

He stated that if Pewu had met the Ministry's performance requirements, he would have received the remaining funds following an assessment by the project's Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) team.

Additionally, Mr. Gbanyan described Pewu's accusations as politically- motivated, noting that the farmer campaigned against the Unity Party during the 2023 elections.

He also stated that if Pewu has chosen to make the issue political, the Ministry will treat him as a "political farmer."

The Deputy Minister continued that, aside from the ERPO project, Meni-Nina Farmers Inc. has received multiple grants through the Ministry of Agriculture but operates more as a one-man business than a genuine farmer cooperative.

He said Pewu allegedly uses the names of local farmers to gain financial benefits for himself.

According to Pewu, Meni-Nina Farmers Inc. is a Liberian-owned business established in October 2015.

The business is located in Bellemue Town, Panta District, Bong County.

He stated that the organization operates through a network of over 1,500 individual farmers and farmer associations in Bong County, particularly in Panta, Zota, and Kpai Districts, and other communities. Editing by Jonathan Browne