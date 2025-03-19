Liberia: Man Found Dead in Police Custody

19 March 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Wise Jipoh

A man believed to be in his 40s and a resident of Zubah Town, Paynesville, Thomas S. Kanda, has died in Police Custody at Zone 5 Women and Children Division of the Liberia National Police.

According to reports, Kanda died on Sunday after hanging himself in detention, something that has sparked outrage and questions about how he might have gotten rope to commit the alleged act in prison while under the watch of officers on night duties.

A NEW DAWN's investigation established that the late Kanda was taken at Zone 5, Police Station, on Saturday around 9 pm after the accusation of serious quarrels with his wife.

A family source told this paper that the deceased came home Saturday evening from work very drunk and started to beat his wife, Korpo. He allegedly ran behind her with a knife, something that prompted the woman to run the Police.

"Amara Smith, a dweller, narrates how the deceased was taken to the Police Station and detained, rather than placed behind bar, where he reportedly hung himself.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Zone Detachment of the Liberia National Police are tightlipped on what may have led Kanda to allegedly take his own life. Editing by Jonathan Browne

