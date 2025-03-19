China has shapely reacted to claims predominantly in the Western media, which negatively forecast its economy.

The People's Republic of China sharply rejects accusations of its economy slowing down or facing dangling growth while pointing to its role as the world's second-largest economy and primary trading partner of over 150 countries and regions.

Responding to different impressions of China, which are somewhat believed to be shaped by narratives of dominant Western media, Jiang Xiaoyan, Deputy Director General of the Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, debunks reports of a slowing economy, authoritarian state, and press freedom.

"I know that each of you come with different impressions of China, somewhat shaped by narratives of dominant Western media. Before I came here today, I asked ChatGPT to tell me three frequently asked questions about China. And the first was, is China's Economy slowing down? Most of you just covered the two sessions. Take a closer look at the government's report. The answer is self-evident. The year 2024 witnessed a GDP of 134.9 trillion yuan (about $19 trillion) and a 5% growth rate. This is one of the highest rates among major global economies", the Chinese diplomat argues.

"We lead the world in trade and rank second in imports. Chinese AI companies like DeepSeek, which has developed open-source models at just a tenth of the training cost of Silicon Valley counterparts--and without cutting-edge chips. This is a testament to China's innovation and efficiency in the global tech landscape", she adds.

The Chinese diplomat describes her country's economy as stable and points out that steady economic growth shows that China's gross domestic product (GDP) rose to 134.9 trillion yuan, a 5 percent year-on-year increase.

She notes that China ranks among the world's fastest-growing major economies and continues to contribute about 30 percent to global economic growth.

"Steady progress in ensuring the people's wellbeing: Per capita disposable income grew by 5.1 percent in real terms. Stable employment and prices: CPI increased by 0.2 percent. Continue to create jobs for more than 12 million people. Sustainable: over 13 million units of new-energy vehicles were manufactured, energy consumption per unit of GDP dropped by more than 3 percent, installed renewable energy capacity grew by 370 million kilowatts", she outlines.

Expanding on China's scenic, Director Jiang points out that China is a land blessed with breathtakingly beautiful scenery, adding that from the majestic peaks of the Himalayas, where snow-capped mountains touch the sky, to the serene and meandering Li River in Guilin, to vast and grassy prairies of Inner Mongolia, to colorful landscape in the Yellow Mountains, to vibrant tropical rainforests of Xishuangbanna, Yunnan. China's natural beauty is so diverse.

"Sedulous: We, the Chinese people, have long been renowned for extraordinary diligence. Thanks to the industrious spirit, a quality deeply ingrained in the nation's DNA. This unremitting dedication to work is not just a means of survival but a testament to the love for our family, the pursuit of a better future for our kids and the whole nation", she underscores. Editing by Jonathan Browne