Liberia: No List, but We Are Reviewing

-U.S. breaks silent on Visa ban

The United States Government clarifies it has no list of potential visa restriction, but it's reviewing several measures in line with President Donald Trump's Executive Order, to keep America safer.

The United States Department of State says there is no list of potential visa restriction but it is reviewing several measures in line with President Donald Trump's Executive Order to keep America safer, monitoring who is given Visa and allowed to enter America.

Responding to concern from White House Journalist on Monday, March 17, 2025 in a purported video circulating on Social Media, U.S State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce broke silent over the purported list containing a potential strict travel visa restriction on Liberia and several other countries.

According to her, what people are looking at over these last several days is not a list that exists in the United States.

"Well, first of all, there is no list. What people are looking at over these last several days is not a list that exists here that is being acted on. There is a review; as we know, through President Donald Trump's Executive Order, for us to look at the nature of what's going to help keep America safer in dealing with the issue of visas and who's allowed into the country. But what has been touted as something that is an item through the State Department just simply isn't the case", U.S State Department Spokesperson debunks.

She indicates that based upon that, certainly she can't talk about or anything regarding something that doesn't exist.

"But, certainly when that review is done, we'll have something that we can discuss."

Similarly, the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here says it doesn't take the United States Diplomat and Security official potential strict travel restriction on Liberia likely, while terming the potential visa ban as a complete surprise.

The Ministry has urged Liberians to remain calm, as the Government of Liberia pursues diplomatic engagement and discussion to ascertain facts surrounding the matter.

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti said that since taking over as Minister, she has worked with the U.S Government to address some of the requirements outlined within the potential visa band, through formal letters and meeting in Washington, DC.

"The information received in the news and social media was a surprise. When the information came out, we contacted the U.S Embassy in Monrovia and they said that they had no information in relations to this report. This was also reported in the New York Times newspaper. We are not taking this likely whether it's true or misleading", she maintains. Editing by Jonathan Browne