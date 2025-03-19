Morocco Names Four New Players for World Cup Qualifiers, Ziyech and El Kaabi Out

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has named four new players in his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Niger and Tanzania on March 21 and 25.

The fresh faces in the squad include Bilal Nadir, Chemsedine Taibi, Hamza Igamane, and Omar El Hilali, as the Atlas Lions continue to integrate young talent into the national team setup.

While new players make their way in, two key names will be absent from the squad.

Hakim Ziyech and Ayoub El Kaabi have both been ruled out due to injuries. Ziyech, one of Morocco's most creative playmakers, and El Kaabi, a proven goal scorer, leave significant gaps in the squad, forcing Regragui to rethink his attacking options.

The squad also sees Jawad El Yamiq and goalkeeper El Mehdi Benabid returning after missing previous international matches.

Their comeback strengthens the team's depth, particularly in defense and goalkeeping.

Morocco is currently leading Group E in the qualifiers and will be looking to extend their dominance as they edge closer to securing a place at the 2026 World Cup.

The Atlas Lions will play both matches in Oujda, taking advantage of home support as they seek six points to consolidate their position.

With the absence of Ziyech and El Kaabi, the attacking responsibility will fall on Youssef En-Nesyri, Soufiane Rahimi, Brahim Diaz, and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

After Morocco's historic 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final run, expectations remain high, and Regragui has maintained a balance between experienced leaders and emerging talents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines World Cup Soccer Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Key figures such as Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, and Nayef Aguerd remain crucial to the squad's ambitions.

With a strong squad and home advantage, Morocco is expected to dominate both matches, reinforcing their reputation as one of Africa's strongest footballing nations

Morocco's 26-Man Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), Munir El Kajoui (Al Wehda), El Mehdi Benabid (FUS Rabat).

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United), Jawad El Yamiq (Al-Wahda), Abdel Abqar (Deportivo Alavés), Jamal Harkass (AS FAR), Omar El Hilali (Espanyol), Adam Aznou (Bayern Munich U19).

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United), Azzedine Ounahi (Marseille), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven), Bilal El Khannouss (Genk), Oussama Targhalline (Le Havre), Bilal Nadir (Nice).

Forwards: Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis), Amine Adli (Bayer Leverkusen), Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain), Eliesse Ben Seghir (AS Monaco), Osame Sahraoui (Heerenveen), Hamza Igamane (Wydad AC), Chemsedine Taibi (FUS Rabat).