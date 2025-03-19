Morocco Names Four New Players for World Cup Qualifiers, Ziyech and El Kaabi Out

14 March 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has named four new players in his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Niger and Tanzania on March 21 and 25.

The fresh faces in the squad include Bilal Nadir, Chemsedine Taibi, Hamza Igamane, and Omar El Hilali, as the Atlas Lions continue to integrate young talent into the national team setup.

While new players make their way in, two key names will be absent from the squad.

Hakim Ziyech and Ayoub El Kaabi have both been ruled out due to injuries. Ziyech, one of Morocco's most creative playmakers, and El Kaabi, a proven goal scorer, leave significant gaps in the squad, forcing Regragui to rethink his attacking options.

The squad also sees Jawad El Yamiq and goalkeeper El Mehdi Benabid returning after missing previous international matches.

Their comeback strengthens the team's depth, particularly in defense and goalkeeping.

Morocco is currently leading Group E in the qualifiers and will be looking to extend their dominance as they edge closer to securing a place at the 2026 World Cup.

The Atlas Lions will play both matches in Oujda, taking advantage of home support as they seek six points to consolidate their position.

With the absence of Ziyech and El Kaabi, the attacking responsibility will fall on Youssef En-Nesyri, Soufiane Rahimi, Brahim Diaz, and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

After Morocco's historic 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final run, expectations remain high, and Regragui has maintained a balance between experienced leaders and emerging talents.

Key figures such as Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, and Nayef Aguerd remain crucial to the squad's ambitions.

With a strong squad and home advantage, Morocco is expected to dominate both matches, reinforcing their reputation as one of Africa's strongest footballing nations

Morocco's 26-Man Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), Munir El Kajoui (Al Wehda), El Mehdi Benabid (FUS Rabat).

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United), Jawad El Yamiq (Al-Wahda), Abdel Abqar (Deportivo Alavés), Jamal Harkass (AS FAR), Omar El Hilali (Espanyol), Adam Aznou (Bayern Munich U19).

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United), Azzedine Ounahi (Marseille), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven), Bilal El Khannouss (Genk), Oussama Targhalline (Le Havre), Bilal Nadir (Nice).

Forwards: Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis), Amine Adli (Bayer Leverkusen), Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain), Eliesse Ben Seghir (AS Monaco), Osame Sahraoui (Heerenveen), Hamza Igamane (Wydad AC), Chemsedine Taibi (FUS Rabat).

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.