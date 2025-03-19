Malawi: Local Players Dominate Malawi Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

14 March 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Locally-based players dominate Malawi's squad for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Namibia and Tunisia this month as coach Kalisto Pasuwa finalised a 29-man selection for the two matches.

Malawi are fresh from success in their TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship qualifiers against the Comoros where the home-based players saw them through to the final qualification round tie against South Africa.

But before that, the full squad host Namibia at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on March 20 before going away to face Group H frontrunners Tunisia at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Rades on March 24.

Pasuwa also named 11 foreign-based players in his selection, drawn from clubs in seven different countries.

All the players who were called-up for duty in November for the final round of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers have been retained.

Malawi drew with Burundi and beat Burkina Faso 3-0 in their last two qualifiers but failed to qualify for the finals in Morocco.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: George Chikooka (Silver Strikers), Richard Chimbamba (Big Bullets), William Thole (Simba Bhora, Zimbabwe)

Defenders: Dennis Chembezi (Al Qasim, Iraq), Gomegzani Chirwa (Ngezi Platinum Stars, Zimbabwe), McDonald Lameck (Silver Strikers), Alick Lungu (Big Bullets), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Nickson Nyasulu (FC Platinum, Zimbabwe), Maxwell Paipi (Silver Strikers), Charles Petro (Botosani, Romania), Precious Sambani (Silver Strikers)

Midfielders: Lloyd Aaron (Big Bullets), John Banda (unattached), Gaddie Chirwa (Mighty Wanderers), Chawanagwa Gumbo (Big Bullets), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers), Wongani Lungu (Big Bullets), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Wanderers), Patrick Mwaungulu (Don Bosco, DR Congo), Lloyd Njaliwa (Costa do Sol, Mozambique), Lanjesi Nkhoma (Don Bosco, DR Congo), Chikumbutso Salima, Yankho Singo (both Big Bullets)

Forwards: Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco, Zambia), Binwell Katinji (Silver Strikers), Ephraim Kondowe (Big Bullets), Richard Mbulu (UD Songo, Mozambique), Frank Mhango (Marumo Gallants, South Africa).

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.