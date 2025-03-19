Malawi: Local Players Dominate Malawi Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Locally-based players dominate Malawi's squad for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Namibia and Tunisia this month as coach Kalisto Pasuwa finalised a 29-man selection for the two matches.

Malawi are fresh from success in their TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship qualifiers against the Comoros where the home-based players saw them through to the final qualification round tie against South Africa.

But before that, the full squad host Namibia at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on March 20 before going away to face Group H frontrunners Tunisia at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Rades on March 24.

Pasuwa also named 11 foreign-based players in his selection, drawn from clubs in seven different countries.

All the players who were called-up for duty in November for the final round of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers have been retained.

Malawi drew with Burundi and beat Burkina Faso 3-0 in their last two qualifiers but failed to qualify for the finals in Morocco.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: George Chikooka (Silver Strikers), Richard Chimbamba (Big Bullets), William Thole (Simba Bhora, Zimbabwe)

Defenders: Dennis Chembezi (Al Qasim, Iraq), Gomegzani Chirwa (Ngezi Platinum Stars, Zimbabwe), McDonald Lameck (Silver Strikers), Alick Lungu (Big Bullets), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Nickson Nyasulu (FC Platinum, Zimbabwe), Maxwell Paipi (Silver Strikers), Charles Petro (Botosani, Romania), Precious Sambani (Silver Strikers)

Midfielders: Lloyd Aaron (Big Bullets), John Banda (unattached), Gaddie Chirwa (Mighty Wanderers), Chawanagwa Gumbo (Big Bullets), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers), Wongani Lungu (Big Bullets), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Wanderers), Patrick Mwaungulu (Don Bosco, DR Congo), Lloyd Njaliwa (Costa do Sol, Mozambique), Lanjesi Nkhoma (Don Bosco, DR Congo), Chikumbutso Salima, Yankho Singo (both Big Bullets)

Forwards: Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco, Zambia), Binwell Katinji (Silver Strikers), Ephraim Kondowe (Big Bullets), Richard Mbulu (UD Songo, Mozambique), Frank Mhango (Marumo Gallants, South Africa).