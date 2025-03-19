Namibia: Shalulile Leads Namibia As Coach Benjamin Names Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Namibia head coach Collin Benjamin has unveiled his final 24-man squad for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Malawi and Equatorial Guinea.

The squad features a blend of experienced internationals and emerging talents, as the Brave Warriors aim to secure vital points in Group H.

A key talking point is the return of several seasoned players, reinforcing Namibia's ambition to compete at the highest level.

Among them is captain Peter Shalulile, the Mamelodi Sundowns forward, who will be crucial in leading the attack.

Benjamin has also retained a strong midfield presence with the likes of Deon Hotto and Willy Stephanus, both of whom will be expected to provide creativity and leadership.

Speaking about his squad selection, Benjamin emphasized the importance of securing victories in the two upcoming fixtures.

"We are absolutely going all the way in these qualifiers. The squad reflects our desire to produce good results," he said.

"It is essential that we achieve a successful outcome, as this will be a major step forward."

Namibia finds itself in a competitive Group H, where Tunisia leads the standings.

With only the top team earning direct qualification for the World Cup, every match is crucial for the Brave Warriors.

The Warriors will first face Malawi in Lilongwe at the Bingu National Stadium on March 20, before hosting Equatorial Guinea in Polokwane, South Africa, at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 24.

These matches are seen as must-win encounters for Namibia if they are to stay in contention for qualification.

Benjamin has placed his trust in a squad that balances defensive solidity, midfield control, and attacking firepower.

With the inclusion of in-form forwards such as Muzeu Betheul and Joslin Kamatuka, Namibia will be looking to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

As the Brave Warriors prepare for these decisive fixtures, fans will be eager to see if Benjamin's squad can rise to the occasion and keep Namibia's World Cup dreams alive.

Namibia squad

Goalkeepers: Loydt Kazapua (Chippa United), Edward Moava (Young African), Kamajanda Ndisiro (Civics FC).

Defenders: Ivan Kamberipa (AmaZulu), Charles Hambira (Baroka FC), Sergio Damaseb (Unam FC), Sisqo Haraseb (African Stars), Welwin Hanamub (Chippa United), Josef Bonifasius (Tura Magic), Tuhafeni David (Tigers FC), Ngero Katua (Blue Waters).

Midfielders: Approcius Petrus (Black Leopards), Johannes Mutanga (Civics FC), Willy Stephanus (Unattached), Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates), Leevi Alfeus (Young African), Prins Tjijeza (African Stars), Paulus Amutenya (Tigers FC), Moses Shidolo (Blue Waters), Dynamo Fredericks (Unam FC).

Forwards: Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns), Muzeu Betheul (Unam FC), Elmo Kambindu (Chippa United), Joslin Kamatuka (Jomo Cosmos).