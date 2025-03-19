Comoros: Teenager Ali Aboubacar Earns First Comoros Call-Up for World Cup Qualifiers

Talented young striker Ali Aboubacar has earned his first call-up to the Comoros national team as head coach Stefano Cusin unveiled his squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Chad.

The 18-year-old, who plays for CS Uniao Torrese in Portugal, is seen as an exciting attacking prospect and could make his debut as the Coelacanths look to strengthen their qualification bid.

Another major talking point is the return of Adel Mahamoud of FC Nantes, who has been recalled to the squad for the first time since June 2024.

His inclusion is expected to bolster the midfield, providing experience and creativity as Comoros aim for six crucial points in their quest to qualify for their first-ever World Cup.

Despite these new additions, Cusin has maintained the backbone of the squad, keeping faith in key players such as Youssouf M'Changama, Faïz Selemani, and Myziane Maolida.

These seasoned internationals will be expected to lead the team as Comoros prepare for a pivotal doubleheader.

The Coelacanths will first take on Madagascar on March 20 at Stade Moroni in Moroni, before hosting Chad on March 25 at the same venue.

With World Cup qualification at stake, Cusin has balanced his squad with a blend of youth and experience to navigate these decisive encounters.

The squad features a solid defensive line-up, with Warmed Omari leading the backline while in midfield, Zaydou Youssouf will be pivotal in dictating play.

the attack will be spearheaded by Faïz Selemani and Rafiki Saïd.

With Comoros currently battling for a top spot in Group I, these fixtures will be crucial in keeping their World Cup dream alive.

Comoros 26-Man Squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Yannick Pandor (US Boulogne), Ben Salim Boina (SAS Épinal), Adel Anzimati (FC Martigues).

Defenders: Kassim M'Dahoma (FC Aubagne), Ahmed Soilihi (Quevilly-Rouen), Warmed Omari (Olympique Lyonnais), Younn Zahary (FK Zalgiris Vilnius), Akim Abdallah (Rodez AF), Ismael Boura (ESTAC Troyes), Mohamed Youssouf (AC Ajaccio), Bakari Saïd (Sparta Rotterdam).

Midfielders: Yacine Bourhane (Esbjerg FB), Iyad Mohamed (Casa Pia AC), Yakin Saïd M'Madi (Olympique de Marseille), Youssouf M'Changama (ESTAC Troyes), Rayan Lutin (Amiens Sporting Club), Zaydou Youssouf (Al-Fath Club).

Forwards: Rafiki Saïd (ESTAC Troyes), Myziane Maolida (Al-Kholood Club), Faïz Selemani (Al Riyadh SC), Adel Mahamoud (FC Nantes), Remy Vita (Amiens SC), Faïz Mattoir (Almere City FC), Ali Aboubacar (CS Uniao Torrese).