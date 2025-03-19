Uganda/Kenya: The Job Is Not Done Yet, Say Kenya Ahead of Uganda Return Tie in U17 World Cup Qualifier

Kenya's captain Halima Imbachi has urged her teammates to approach Sunday's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup qualifier second round return leg duel as a 0-0 affair, despite winning the first leg 2-0 in Kampala last weekend.

The two sides meet at the Nyayo National Stadium Sunday afternoon, with Kenya, seeking for back to back World Cup qualifications, a step up in the duel.

But the Junior Starlets know the danger Uganda bring, and are thus taking the match with utmost seriousness.

"We want to forget about the first leg result and focus purely on what is ahead of us. We are starting this game at 0-0 and nothing is done yet. We have to be cautious from the word go because we know it is not an easy match. Uganda is a very good team and if we don't take caution, they can surprise us," the midfielder said, after the team's final training session in Nairobi.

Kenya needs in the least any kind of a draw and at worse, a 1-0 defeat and they will be through to the third and final qualification round. But, playing at home, they are going all out for victory.

Head coach Mildred Cheche believes her team's motivation, especially after a comfortable away win, is at a good high. Playing at home she says, will add on the extra push for them to take a win.

"We have prepared really well but are cautious that we are facing a good Uganda side. From what we saw in the first leg, they are very good offensively and have a number 10 who is very good with shots, so we have to approach the game very keenly," Cheche said.

She adds; "Our ambition remains to qualify for the second consecutive World Cup and every game matters for us. We are playing at home and we will have our friends, family and supporters behind us so that gives us a push to go for a win."

This is the first game the Nyayo National Stadium will host since it was closed down for renovations. It is one of the host venues for the delayed 2024 TotalEnergies Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) which will be played in August.

It will also host the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Gabon at the end of the month. These two matches will be key markers on the stadium's progress ahead of the August competition.