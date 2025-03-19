Gabon: Three New Faces in Gabon's Squad As Aubameyang Leads World Cup Qualifying Push

Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma has included three new players in his squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Seychelles and Kenya.

Nzé Samaké, Yoann Nani Nono, and Mobili Van have earned their first-ever call-ups to the national team, marking a significant step in their careers.

Their inclusion highlights Mouyouma's commitment to integrating fresh talent into the squad as Gabon looks to bolster its depth for crucial matches this month.

Another major highlight of the squad announcement is the return of André Poko, who is making his comeback after nearly two years away from international duty.

The experienced midfielder, who has 71 caps for Gabon, last featured for the Panthers in June 2023.

His recall is expected to strengthen the team's midfield as they aim to secure crucial points in Group F, where they currently sit second with nine points, just one behind leaders Ivory Coast.

As expected, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Bouanga have been named in the squad, bringing attacking firepower to the team.

Aubameyang, Gabon's all-time leading goal scorer, will lead the frontline as they seek victory in Franceville against Seychelles on March 20, before traveling to Nairobi to face Kenya on March 23.

With a blend of new faces, experienced veterans, and key returnees, Gabon will be hoping for maximum points in these two fixtures as they push for a historic qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Full Gabon Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers:

Noubi Fotso Junior, Mbaia Loco Marcus, Menene Patrick, Ngoubi Demba Amey

Defenders:

Jérémy Oyono, Johann Obiang, Jacques Ekomié, Aaron Appindangoyé, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Miloh Mboula, Alex Moucketou, Mario Lemina, Ruben Lofulu, Nzé Samaké

Midfielders:

Guelor Kanga, Medwin Bitebhié, André Poko, Denis Bouanga, Jim Allevinah

Forwards:

Shavy Babicka, David Sambissa, Yan Mobili, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Yoann Nani Nono