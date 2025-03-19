Mauritius Call Up France-Based Latouchent for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Mauritius have taken only 20 players in their squad for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers away against the Cape Verde Islands and Eswatini this month, and have already set off on their journey to Praia.

Coach Guillaume Moullec has called up French-born defender Rosario Latouchent, who has previously won a cap for the Caribbean island of Martinique, for the two Group D matches, starting next Thursday against the Cape Verde Islands and then on Sunday March 23 against the Swazis at Nelspruit, South Africa.

The 28-year-old Latouchent's father is from Martinique but mother hails from Mauritius. He previously played in Ligue 2 with Nancy and was in the side for Martinique in a Concacaf Nations League clash against El Salvador in Fort-de-France in 2023.

The 17-year-old German-born striker Quentin Lalsing, who is on the books of Bundesliga clubs FC Augsburg, continues in the squad after his debut in September in the friendly away against India.

Unusually, there are four players with same surname in the squad but none of the quartet carrying the name Francois are brothers.

Mauritius have four points from four games in their group, and sit four points behind leaders Cameroon.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dorian Chiotti (Hostert, Luxembourg), Kevin Jean-Louis (Pamplemousses SC)

Defenders: Bradley Antoine (Petite Rivière Noire), Brandon Citorah (Cercle de Joachim), Dylan Collard (Lusitânia de Lourosa, Portugal), Jordan Francois (Cercle de Joachim), Rosario Latouchent (FC 93 Bobigny, France), Lindsay Rose (Aris Salonika, Greece), Emmanuel Vincent (St Denis, Reunion)

Midfielders: Yannick Aristide (Cercle de Joachim), Adrien Botlar (Pamplemousses SC), Stephan de Robillard (Sydney United, Australia), Adrien Francois (GRSE Wanderers), William Francois (Cercle de Joachim), Adel Langue (CA Vitry, France), Jeremy Villeneuve (Créteil-Lusitanos, France)

Forwards: Jason Ferré, Aurelien Francois (both Cercle de Joachim), Quentin Lalsing (Augsburg, Germany), Cooper Legrand (Langwarrin, Australia).