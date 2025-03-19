Africa: Rs Berkane Clinch Historic First Moroccan League Title

RS Berkane made history by securing their first-ever Moroccan league title following a 1-1 draw against Ittihad Touarga on Saturday night.

The result in the 25th round of the top-flight league confirmed Berkane as champions with 60 points.

This means they opened an unassailable 15-point lead over their closest challengers FAR Rabat with five matches still to play.

Berkane's remarkable campaign saw them register 18 wins, six draws, and just one defeat against Fath Union Sportive.

Their consistency throughout the season ensured they stayed ahead of the pack, cementing their place as the best team in Moroccan football this season.

24/25 Botola Pro INWI CHAMPIONS!!! 🏆 🧡

The achievement means Berkane will play in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League next season.

In the match that sealed their title, Berkane struggled to break down Ittihad Touarga in a tense first half, but the breakthrough came in the 66th minute when Oussama Melioui found the net with an assist from Mohamed Al-Morabit.

However, the hosts responded with an equaliser, but the single point was all Berkane needed to confirm their first-ever league title.

Striker Melioui, who played a pivotal role in Berkane's triumph, acknowledged the difficulty of the journey, saying: "The title did not come easily, but rather through a lot of work. I thank the managers and the fans who stood by us since the first round."

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) congratulated Nahdat Berkane for their historic achievement.

In an official statement, FRMF president Fouzi Lekjaa praised the club, saying: "On behalf of the Executive Board, I extend my congratulations to Renaissance Sportive de Berkane for winning the Professional League title for the first time in their history."

The statement further highlighted Berkane's outstanding season, acknowledging their dominance in the league standings and their significant 15-point lead at the top of the table.

Following the final whistle, Berkane's star forward Melioui emphasized that their achievement was a result of hard work and dedication.

"It's an honour to achieve one of my goals with Nahdat Berkane. Today we will celebrate the title, and then we will turn the page and continue working match after match," he added.

With five games remaining, the focus will now shift to how Berkane will finish the season and whether they can maintain their momentum heading into future competitions.