Senegal: Pape Ibrahima Faye (Senegal U-17) - 'A Football Match Is Never Won in Advance.'

Pape Ibrahima Faye, better known as PIF, embodies wisdom and kindness in Senegalese football. As the coach of the Senegal U-17 team, he does not just train young players; he guides, shapes future of his players both on and off the field.

With the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 approaching, PIF is preparing for a huge human and sporting adventure.

It is his burning passion for football and for the youth that drives him to continue his work with boundless energy.

In this interview, he reveals his unwavering passion for player development and how it should extend beyond the field of play.

Senegal is in Group C with Gambia, Tunisia, and Somalia. What are your thoughts on this group?

I consider it not an easy group. I'll start with our Gambian neighbours. As you know, in a competition, teams competing for the top positions are often referred to as derby matches. Even when countries aren't neighbouring, a derby can still exist. If we were in a neighbourhood football, we would talk about teams from the same area. On a broader, geographical level, a match against Gambia is then a derby.

We know that Senegal generally wins these encounters, but it remains a derby, and we are neighbours. You know well how we view neighbours here in Africa: there is a natural rivalry, almost a social mirror. No one wants the other to be superior. In this context, a Senegal-Gambia match can't be easy. But it's still football. We will approach it with seriousness and respect for our opponent, Gambia.

Regarding Tunisia, it's a country we respect immensely for its history and organization. They have a strong local league, structured training centres, and quality infrastructure. These factors make Tunisia a formidable opponent.

As for Somalia, it is an unknown. This country, along with others like Tanzania or Sudan, shares similarities with North African nations like Egypt or Ethiopia. These countries prioritize technical football rather than physicality. I have a general idea of their playing style, but I don't know their football very well. However, I have great respect for their organization and clubs, which bring in foreign players.

You start this competition as the defending champion, making you one of the favourites. How do you approach this?

I have played football and coached several teams. A match is never won in advance, and neither is a tournament. You can be a favourite, but that guarantees nothing.

The reason is simple: after a victory, there is a tendency to relax. But this is not my philosophy. I do not consider myself a favourite. I simply manage a national team and work hard to maintain its level. My main goal is to qualify Senegal for the World Cup. If we reach the semifinals or the final, it will be a great reward for our work.

This favourite status doesn't disturb me, nor will it make me rest on my laurels.

In the last edition, Serigne Saliou Dia held your position. He now coaches the U-20 team. Do you exchange ideas about this talented generation of Senegalese football?

Before he took charge of the U-20s and I became the U-17 coach, we already had an excellent relationship, even beyond football. We have always exchanged and shared our experiences.

When he coached the U-17s, I was in charge of the U-15s. We were already used to discussing things, whether about the national team or in clubs. Even now, we continue to collaborate.

What aspects of the game do you consider essential for success at this level?

You have to excel in all areas. A player must be technically sound to compete with other footballing cultures. But it's not enough to be good on the field.

You have to adopt a professional approach: managing recovery, nutrition, rest - All of these play a key role. Today, football is no longer limited to performances on the field. Discipline off the field is just as important.

If we respect these principles, we have the means to retain our title and qualify Senegal for the World Cup.

Can you describe your team?

My group consists of young players from academies, training centres, and Senegalese clubs. Only one player has previously competed in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations: Ibrahima Sory Sow, who is now our captain.

Unfortunately, he couldn't participate in the friendly tournament in Morocco last week due to an injury. All the other players come from local structures.

The profile of Senegalese footballers is technical. We prioritize game intelligence and ball control. I've already worked with several of these players in school selection and U-15s. I know their potential, and I trust them for this competition.

What is your relationship like with your players?

I consider myself a father to them. I am a father, and I love my children. It's the same with the young players on the team; I love them deeply. And I care about their well-being and personal development. That doesn't mean I'm not demanding. If a player makes a mistake, I correct him, whether verbally or with just a look. I have a very strong bond with them.

What is the special characteristic of the Senegalese player in your team?

The profile of the Senegalese footballer is generally that of a technical player, rather than a very physical one. We prioritize game intelligence and technique above all. Tactical understanding is essential, as these qualities form the heart of our team. We focus on technique and understanding the game rather than just physical power. This is part of our team's identity.

How is your preparation going so far?

We just completed a preparation tournament in Morocco, and I returned Sunday at 5 AM.

We resumed training on Monday afternoon. I also called up other young players that I wanted to observe. One of them, who comes from France, had waited for my return.

I gave him the opportunity to train with us for a few days before he returns to France to wait for his call-up. I want to emphasize that I don't rule out any player. As long as they have Senegalese nationality and play good football, the doors to the selection remain open.

What is your view on the overall level of football at U-17 level in Africa?

The level of young African athletes deserves great respect. It's not like before when some teams easily dominated the continent.

Today, major competitions like the World Cup show that Africa has its place among the big football nations. Young Africans, whether U-17 or U-20, are now respected by other big nations. They have gained real recognition. This is largely thanks to the work of African coaches, who train young talents with great passion and discipline.

On a personal note, what does this competition mean to you as a coach?

It is a huge honour and a great pleasure for me. We, Africans, only have one major continental event that brings us together, and this Africa Cup of Nations is part of it. Participating in such a competition is an opportunity to meet other African cultures, form human connections, and learn.

Meeting people from Senegal, Somalia, or Tunisia is an invaluable experience. The distance between Senegal and Somalia is enormous, but that doesn't prevent us from forming bonds and exchanging experiences.

Beyond the sporting aspect, it represents a real cultural wealth. Participating in this African football celebration is a huge opportunity, and I am delighted to take part in this event.