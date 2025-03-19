Africa: International Women's Month Exclusive - Lamia Boumehdi Sits Down With Cafonline

As the celebrations for International Women's Rights Month continues for CAFOnline.com, the spotlight continues to be shined upon women who shape and positively influence the women's game in Africa.

Lamia Boumehdi - a former Moroccan international turned coach and instructor, she has transformed challenges into opportunities and established herself as a key figure in women's football on the continent.

Her story is one of a passion that transcends obstacles. By becoming one of the first female coaches in Morocco, she paved the way for many others.

Her success with TP Mazembe that saw them crowned African champions at the Women's Champions League, reflects the talent and seriousness she brings to her work.

In this interview, the tactician enthusiastically shares her experience, ambitions, and vision for the future of women's football. She discusses the progress made, the emergence of new opportunities, and the importance of training.

Driven by contagious energy, she also delivers a powerful message to young girls aspiring to have a career in this field.

CAFOnline.com: Lamia, you were first a player before becoming a coach. How did this transition happen, and what motivated you to pursue this career?

Lamia Boumehdi: The transition was not easy. In my time, there were very few female coaches, and I was among the first in Morocco to go down that path. Moving from being a player to a coach requires a profound mental and psychological change. What helped me a lot was training. I followed a five-month program at the University of Leipzig, where I learned all the aspects of the profession: technique, tactics, physical and mental preparation, transition management... But above all, becoming a coach was a necessity. An injury forced me to stop my playing career, and to stay connected to my passion, coaching was the only way.

Have you faced any prejudices or resistance as a female coach?

Unfortunately, yes. Whether as a player or as a coach, I often had to face outdated mindsets. Some people still believe that a woman's place is not on a football field. Fortunately, these mindsets are evolving, and they no longer represent the majority.

You are a pioneer of African women's football. How do you perceive its evolution?

The progress is huge! Today, several African countries have professional leagues. The organization of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco was a major turning point with remarkable popular enthusiasm. The Women's Champions League has also allowed clubs to structure themselves. With the emergence of new competitions like the Club World Cup or the Women's Futsal World Cup, there is real momentum in Africa, supported by CAF through initiatives like coaching training and the development of school competitions.

Do you have any role models who have inspired your journey?

My role model is my mother. She never let difficulties get her down and passed on this strength to me. From a young age, she supported me against all odds, despite the criticism from those who thought it was abnormal for a girl to play football.

What should be done to encourage more women to become coaches, referees, or leaders?

With the growth of women's football in Africa, more and more women want to pursue these careers. The current generation offers a positive model that motivates young girls.

We must continue to provide them with the means to train and professionalize.

What is your greatest pride as a coach?

Winning the Women's Champions League with TP Mazembe after just a year and a half of work. Normally, such success comes after four or five years of development. This victory is a tremendous achievement.

How did you experience this victory, and what impact has it had on women's football in the Democratic Republic of Congo?

It was an intensely joyful moment, but we quickly had to turn the page and focus on the next edition. This victory had a direct impact on the women's championship in the DRC: teams are structuring themselves more because they aspire to qualify for the Champions League.

Merveille Kanjinga went to Paris Saint-Germain after this success. How did you feel about this transfer?

It's tremendous pride to see a player trained here join a major club like PSG. Of course, as a coach, losing a player of her calibre is a blow, but I'm happy for her. She is the first Congolese player to sign directly with a European professional club, and it shows the quality of the work done here.

You recently took charge of the Leopards Women's team in the qualifications for CAN 2026. How did you manage this dual role?

This wasn't my first experience leading a national team; I had already coached Morocco. For the DRC, the conditions were unique: I took on the role two days before the first match against Botswana. We were limited in numbers, but we managed to qualify. It is important for the federation to continue investing in women's football because the potential is immense.

You are keen to develop training with TP Mazembe's academy. Can you tell us more about it?

The academy brings together young players who train with the senior team, as there is no youth championship in the DRC. Last year, they finished third in the national championship, which shows their potential. We are counting on them to ensure the future and sustainably structure women's football at TP Mazembe and in the DRC.

What advice would you give to young girls aspiring to a career in football, whether as players or in other roles?

First of all, they must work relentlessly. Hard work is the key. Never get discouraged. Of course, not everyone will always be there to help, and obstacles will appear along the way. But the most important thing is to overcome them and persevere until you achieve your goal.