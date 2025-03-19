Africa: U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers - Benin, Kenya, and Algeria Complete Third Round Line Up

The final match of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, 18 March saw Benin, Kenya and Algeria complete the line-up of the third round of qualifiers.

Below is a summary of the results:

DR Congo 0-3 Benin: Dominant display by Benin

Benin triumphed in Kinshasa and earned their ticket to the final round of qualifiers. After a 2-0 win in the first leg, Benin confirmed their dominance over the Central African nations. It was in the 22nd minute that Romaine Gandonou lobbed the Congolese goalkeeper, and Ebi Deo Gratias pushed the ball into the net to open the scoring.

In the 62nd minute, Gandonou took advantage of a defensive error to score with a powerful shot to make it two for her side. Three minutes later, Labylle Etchou added to the score to seal the match for the visitors.

Kenya 3-0 Uganda: Achieng Silences Uganda in six Minutes

Kenya dominated Uganda and advanced to the third and final round of qualifiers. After a 2-0 victory in the first leg, the Junior Starlets gave no chance to their opponents.

Patience Asiko opened the scoring in as early as the 5th minute before Brenda Achiung made it two to the good in the dying minutes. With just minutes remaining on the clock, Achieng found her brace to make it 3-0 to the hosts who successfully advance to the next stage with a 5-0 aggregate.

Algeria 4-0 Botswana: The Greens Hit the Accelerator

After losing 2-1 in the first leg, Algeria pulled off a remarkable comeback by winning 4-0 against Botswana in the second leg, securing their qualification.

In the 22nd minute, captain Zaza Rebahi opened the scoring, putting her team on the right track. Hanane Sehoul doubled the lead in the 41st minute before scoring a second goal in the 86th minute, sealing the match. Celine Iskounene also got on the scoreboard in the 74th minute, making it 4-0 and sending Algeria through to the next round with a cumulative score of 5-2.

Third Round:

First Leg Matches

Kenya vs. Cameroon

Zambia vs. Benin

Nigeria vs. Algeria

Cote d'Ivoire vs. Guinea

Second Leg Matches

Cameroon vs. Kenya

Benin vs. Zambia

Algeria vs. Nigeria

Guinea vs. Cote d'Ivoire

Third Round Dates

First Leg: 18 - 20 April 2025

Second Leg: 25 - 27 April 2025