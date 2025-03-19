Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon Morocco 2025 - Steve Mounié (Benin) - 'I Want to Feel the Pressure'

Undisputed leader of the Benin national team, Steve Mounié approaches the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with renewed determination. After a six-year absence from continental competition, the Squirrels return to the most prestigious African tournament with the ambition of repeating their 2019 feat, where they reached the quarter-finals. Back then, that performance left a mark and confirmed the potential of that generation. Today, a new challenge awaits, and Mounié is fully aware of it.

Augsburg forward in the Bundesliga, the 30-year-old has established himself as a key figure in his national team. His role goes beyond scoring goals; he embodies the heart and soul of the squad, motivating his teammates and guiding them through difficult moments. He takes this responsibility on with pride, knowing that his experience and leadership will be crucial in facing the formidable opponents ahead.

The draw for the 2025 CAF TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations placed Benin in a particularly tough group, alongside Senegal, the 2021 African champions, the DR Congo, semi-finalists in the last edition, and Botswana a Southern African side not to be underestimated.

In this interview with Cafonline.com, the Benin captain shares his thoughts on the draw, his expectations for the tournament, and his leadership role within the Squirrels.

Cafonline.com: Benin has been drawn in Group D with Senegal, Botswana, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. What are your impressions?

Steve Mounié: It's not an easy group, but once you're participating in the Africa Cup of Nations, every team is of a very high level. We know it will be difficult. We start against the DR Congo, a team that is in great form right now, then we'll face Senegal, who are always present and among the favourites. As for Botswana, we know them less, but if they're here, it's because they've earned their place and are performing well.

You mention the match against DR Congo. It will also be an opportunity to face off with Samuel Essende, one of your teammates. Have the jokes already started?

It started well before the draw! Actually, I was hoping to play against Samuel because we love teasing each other. He loves teasing Benin, and I would reply, "We'll see who has the last word if we ever meet face to face." So I was hoping we'd face Congo in the group stage to settle that debate once and for all!

Benin's last participation in the Africa Cup of Nations was in 2019 in Egypt. You eliminated Morocco in the round of 16 (1-0) before narrowly falling to Senegal in the quarter-finals (1-0). What memories do you have of that run, and what lessons did you take from it?

It was an exceptional adventure. Our goal was to reach the quarter-finals, and we did it. When we returned home, we were welcomed like heroes, as if we had won the AFCON. It was an incredible moment of unity with the Beninese people.

For some of us, it was our first participation in the AFCON, and reaching that stage in the competition in our first experience was magical. The goal now is to replicate that performance and provide strong emotions to the Beninese people once again.

How did the team experience these six years without participating in the Africa Cup of Nations, and how has it progressed?

Missing the last two AFCONs was very tough, especially the one after 2019, because we really felt strong back then. Not being able to follow up with a second appearance was hard to take.

Since then, the team has evolved a lot. The squad has been largely renewed, with the integration of many young players under a new coach, Gernot Rohr. A new dynamic has been created, but keeping the values that carried us in 2019: solidarity, hard work, and determination.

Benin may not have the biggest talents on the continent, but we have very good players. Our strength lies in the collective. If we lose this solidarity, we won't go anywhere. This realization helped us qualify again.

Watching the 2023 AFCON on television was a tough experience. Seeing this great celebration in Côte d'Ivoire without being there was frustrating. It pushed us to give everything to not miss another Africa Cup of Nations. We couldn't remain spectators in 2025 when the competition is in Morocco.

What does the Africa Cup of Nations mean to you?

For an African nation and for us players, it's the ultimate goal. Of course, the World Cup is above it, but AFCON is the great celebration of the continent.

We all want to be there, face the best teams, and show that Benin knows how to play football. It's also a showcase for our players, an opportunity to show what we're capable of.

What does it mean to play in the Africa Cup of Nations as captain?

It's a huge honour. When I first started with the national team, I never imagined being captain one day. Today, wearing that armband in the Africa Cup of Nations is a unique moment that I can't wait to experience.

It's a way to represent the country in an even stronger way. It fills me with pride, and I hope we will have a great tournament and show a face worthy of Benin.

What will be the key element for Benin to create a surprise in this AFCON?

Solidarity. If we play as a team, without trying to shine individually, we can upset several opponents.

We've already proven that in qualifying and in friendly matches against big nations. If we manage to replicate those performances, we can go far.

You are often described as a leader on and off the pitch. How do you manage the pressure of this role, especially in high-stakes matches?

Pressure is essential to perform. Before our last qualifier against Libya (0-0), I told the guys: "Anyone who says they don't feel the pressure is lying. But embrace that pressure, because it will push you to exceed your limits."

I don't want to run from pressure; on the contrary, I want it. It helps me give the best of myself and perform at a high level.

A final word for the Beninese supporters?

Keep supporting us, just like you did during the entire qualification campaign. I hope you'll mobilize to come in large numbers to Morocco.

It would be amazing to have a group of Beninese supporters in Rabat. On our side, we'll give everything for the nation and make sure to offer them plenty of emotions during this Africa Cup of Nations.