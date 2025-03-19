South Africa: Coach Desiree Ellis - Banyana Banyana Head Coach

With CAFOnline's ongoing celebrations and recognition of International Women's Month, the focus has moved to the reigning CAF Women's Coach of the Year, Desiree Ellis.

The former Banyana Banyana captain who guided South Africa's senior women's national team to its first ever TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations title two years ago is now officially addressed as Dr Desiree Ellis, after being officially conferred by the University on Thursday, 25 April.

Dr Ellis' recognition comes as a result of a long list of accolades and achievement by the reigning African Women's Football Coach of the Year, which include guiding her former national team to its first continental title, leading Banyana Banyana to two FIFA Women's World Cup competitions, lifting four COSAFA Women's Championship titles as well as four consecutive CAF Women Coach of the Year awards.

In this exclusive sit down with CAFOnline, Dr Ellis shares her journey in African football, her inspirations and her wishes for the women's game across the continent.

Coach firstly congratulations on your achievements over the years, how do you reflect on this?

If I think back, I could not have imagined all this turning out the way it has. I am so blessed and grateful for the opportunity given to me by the South African Football Association (SAFA) as well as the support along the way. Also, just a reminder that I don't work alone - the technical team and support staff have been amazing, and of course the key role players... the players, as coach T aptly says make us look good.

March is International Women's month; how would you reflect on the growth of women's football both on the continent as well as globally?

The growth of women's football has been massive globally, as well as on the continent. There are so many African female players now all over the world at some of the best clubs, with more and more players consistently getting scouted abroad. Not so long ago the most expensive transfers were Racheal Kundananji and Barbara Band, until recently Naomi Girma of American/Ethiopian decent.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup showed the growth of the African teams with 3 out of the 4 countries reaching the last 16 but I feel that with the financial resources Europe has access to, the gap is rather getting bigger than smaller, just when we think we're catching up we fall behind. They have a Nations league, and countries play each other every window with fixtures already designated and not having to find an opponent., but that is not the case for us.

However, there is now zone-specific playoffs prior to the CAF Women's Champions League final tournament to get to the overall champion, providing further opportunities in the multiple regions with further scouting potential. There are also schools' tournaments at grassroots level, u17, u20, Futsal and WAFCON, as well as Morocco set to host the next five U17 Women's World Cup tournaments. In addition to this, are zone specific tournaments like COSAFA, CECAFA etc.

Bringing it closer to home, how do you reflect on the growth of football in SA?

It's not where we want to be but it's a step in the right direction. Back in the day we had one league in our region and interprovincial at the end of the season. We now have the National League, the provincial league that is run provincially with 144 teams ( +- 16 team in each province, regional leagues run across about 52 regions and more development leagues in some regions). There is also University football which has bridged the gap further and also provided education to many footballers. But the urgent cry and need is a professional league which will really take our game to the next level.

If we were to trace back your journey, from the days of being captain to working your way up to national team coach, what are some of the key turning points that you feel have gotten you where you are today?

Despite facing many challenges in life, perseverance, resilience, and an unwavering love for the game--along with my determination to pursue my dream--have been key in shaping my journey.

You have been involved in the women's game all your life and have observed a lot during your career. Who are some of the young and older women would you say have inspired or continue to inspire you?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer South Africa Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fran Hilton-Smith, Nomsa Mahlangu, Ntambi Ravele, Ilhaam Groenewald, Coach Jacqui Shapinga and of course Vera Pauw just to mention a few. They have always offered a listening ear and valuable guidance.

While there has been growth in recent years, are there any key areas that you would like to see improving in the women's game?

While the women's game has seen significant growth in recent years, there are still key areas that need improvement, such as increased investment, greater professional opportunities, and enhanced grassroots development leagues/programmes to ensure long-term sustainability and competitiveness.

Any word of advice to young and aspiring African coaches who look to follow in your giant footsteps?

Make sure you work on your craft and find your own unique style/way that works for you. Surround yourself with like-minded individuals who share your vision, ambition, and drive