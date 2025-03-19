Nigeria: Tuberculosis - Nigeria Needs $404m to Sustain Services in 2025

Nigeria needs $404 million to sustain tuberculosis (TB) services in 2025 as the United States aid cut is already having an impact on TB response in the country.

Executive Secretary of the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) of the Global Fund, Mr. Tajudeen Ibrahim, highlighted the financial challenges facing the country's TB response, with the Global Fund allocating only $89 million for 2025 and a projected drop to $16 million in 2026.

Mr. Ibrahim, who spoke at the Pre-World TB Day press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the withdrawal of financial support from the United States government has already resulted in a $5 million shortfall in just the first quarter of 2025.

"For 2025, which is this year, what is expected in terms of funding for TB is $404 million. So if we are not able to get the $404 million, according to our strategic plan, it means we would not be able to deliver head-to-head TB program.

And for this year, looking at Global Fund support, Global Fund only have $89 million for this 2025. And in 2026, Global Fund, just on paper, has only $16 million, looking at the allocation available.," he explained.

So you can imagine the implication of us not having enough or adequate funding for TB program. So for you to know, again, the targets of 499,000 Nigerians that were expected to be identified and placed on treatment in 2024, of which we did 418. The 418 that we did already short-changed the Global Fund resources that we have for this year.

Because some of the drugs required for 2025, we've already used back of the drug in 2024. Automatically, that has also reduced the quantity of drugs on hand for 2025. Which, if we don't have adequate funding, it will affect other things," he explained.

Looking at the external funding that we saw of the 24% of external funding, US government is contributing US$22 million on a normal basis to case finding in 18 states. So those 18 states now are affected in that of case finding. So that is one of the impact of the US pronouncement.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Health, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Godwin Ntadom, highlighted the country's progress in TB control while acknowledging the challenges that remain.

He commended the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria and the National TB and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP) for their efforts in organising the event while noting that TB remains a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, with the country ranking first in Africa and sixth globally among the 30 high-burden TB countries, according to the 2024 WHO Global TB Report.

Tuberculosis remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with Nigeria among the countries most affected. According to global statistics, TB claims approximately 4,100 lives daily, and nearly 27,000 people contract the disease each day. Despite being preventable and curable, millions still lack access to timely diagnosis and treatment.

An estimated 499,000 Nigerians developed TB in 2023, primarily affecting the productive age group of 25-44 years, leading to economic strain and increased poverty.

Despite the daunting statistics, the country achieved its highest-ever TB notification rate in 2024, identifying over 400,000 cases, about 79 per cent of the estimated 506,000 cases. Also, TB case detection among children improved significantly, increasing from 8,293 in 2018 to approximately 43,000 in 2024.

However, gaps persist, particularly in identifying "missing" TB cases, which continue to drive transmission. Dr. Ntadom warned that an untreated TB patient could infect up to 15 people annually. He also raised concerns over the suboptimal enrollment of drug-resistant TB (DR-TB) patients in treatment programs over the past five years.

This year's World TB Day, themed "YES! WE CAN END TB - COMMIT. INVEST. DELIVER", serves as a call to action for increased investment in TB eradication efforts. Dr. Ntadom urged all stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector partners, and civil society, to contribute their resources and expertise to the fight against TB.

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring free TB diagnosis and treatment in all Directly Observed Treatment Short-course (DOTS) centers nationwide.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogah, commended the federal government's commitment to fighting TB, particularly the recent injection of ₦700 billion for the control of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and immunisation. The move comes in response to the withdrawal of U.S. financial aid for these diseases, a decision that has sparked concerns across Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tuberculosis Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, he said it was an opportunity for the country to take full responsibility for its health sector.

"It is high time we all sit down and take our responsibilities. Nobody can help us except when we help ourselves," he said.

According to him, to ensure accountability, the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control has pledged to oversee the transparent disbursement of funds. The committee has also proposed legislative measures, including a private sector-led TB treatment hospital and an increase in the Global Fund's TB allocation from 18 per cent to 30 per cent.

Also, he said efforts are underway to pass a law protecting persons affected by TB from discrimination and stigmatization.

Stakeholders emphasised the need for expanded TB screening initiatives, improved case management, and increased awareness campaigns to reach vulnerable communities. They stressed that early diagnosis and completion of preventive therapy for individuals exposed to TB are critical in reducing the disease burden.