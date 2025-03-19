South Africa: Macpherson Takes On Second Leg of Listening Tour in Upington

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson will on Thursday launch the next leg of his Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) listening tour in Upington in the Northern Cape.

Following the EPWP Listening Tour, the Minister will conduct an oversight visit to the construction site of a new Magistrate's Court in Keimoes, which was requested by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

The Minister will be joined by the Northern Cape Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Public Works, Fufe Makatong and the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality Mayor, Maryna Basson.

"Through the nationwide listening tour, the Minister aims to hear from communities about their experiences with the EPWP to bring attention to issues encountered within the programme.

"This will inform the Minister's vision towards the reimagined EPWP, which will have long-term socio-economic empowerment within the communities.

