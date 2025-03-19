Kenya On RSF - We Are Non-Partisan but Available to Parties Seeking Dialogue

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to a non-partisan approach to regional conflicts while emphasizing the country's critical role in global peacebuilding efforts.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday following political consultations between Kenya and the Netherlands, Mudavadi addressed regional security concerns, highlighting Kenya's neutrality in ongoing conflicts and its role as a hub for dialogue.

"Kenya remains firmly committed to peace and stability, and I want to make it clear that we are non-partisan in any conflicts within our region," Mudavadi stated.

He explained that the growing presence of groups like Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Nairobi is a reflection of Kenya's open democratic space, which has become a center for peace talks and dialogue.

"Many groups have found Nairobi to be a place to communicate and seek peaceful solutions," he added.

Mudavadi was reponding to questions as part of media engagement part of the ongoing state visit by Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Mudavadi further outlined Kenya's continued role in regional peacebuilding, expressing support for the East African Community (EAC)-Southern African Development Community (SADC) peace process.

"Kenya is committed to peace, not only in our region but globally. We have always worked to prevent conflicts, resolve existing tensions, and stabilize volatile regions -- and we remain steadfast in our resolve," Mudavadi said.

The political consultations with Caspar Welderkamp, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, focused on strengthening cooperation in key areas such as trade, agriculture, health, and climate change.