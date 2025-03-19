Somalia: UAE Condemns Al-Shabaab Assassination Attempt On Somalia President

ABU DHABI — The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist assassination attempt on Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, which resulted in several deaths and injuries to innocent people.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

Sheikh Shakhbut expressed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Somalia, and the families of the victims of this terrorist attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.