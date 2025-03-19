Namibia: Tertiary Institutions Rejects NSFAF Amendments

19 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Association of Private Higher Education Institutions in Namibia has rejected the newly passed Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) amendment law along with students organisations.

The law, once enacted, would see the integration of the students financial aid fund into the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation.

The amendment, passed last week, would see the NSFAF board reconstituted as a selection and advisory board under the higher education ministry.

The association, in an advertising editorial published on Wednesday, said they were not part of consultations for the bill.

Minister of higher education, technology and innovation Itah Kandjii-Murangi in her motivation in the National Assembly last week said the amendment was drafted with the input of stakeholders during consultative meetings with the Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises, the Office of the Prime Minister, tertiary institutions' student leaders, student associations' leadership and other stakeholders.

"The current bill being pushed through parliament in great haste does not give a chance to all stakeholders to give their views and inputs before NSFAF is swallowed up," the Association of Private Higher Education Institutions said.

They accused Kandjii-Murangi of misleading the National Assembly and the National Council.

"We believe that adequate consultations on the future of NSFAF is important because of the excellent work that NSFAF has done in the past and continues to do, to date, despite some few hiccups which can easily be corrected," the association said.

Questions have been sent to the minister for further clarification.

