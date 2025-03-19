Kenya: High Interest Earning Pushes Stanchart Net Profit to Sh20bn

Nairobi — Standard Chartered Bank profit after tax expanded by Sh6.23 billion to Sh20 billion last year on the back of improved incomes from interest and non-interest sub-sectors.

During a similar period in 2023, the lender recorded a Sh13.8 billion net profit.

For instance, the bank's net interest income increased by 13 percent to Sh33.27 billion, largely due to higher volumes and improved margins.

On the other hand, non-interest income surged by 40 percent, reaching Sh17.41 billion, buoyed by stronger transactional volumes and better margins in Transaction Services, Markets, and Wealth Solutions.

"Our approach of combining differentiated cross-border capabilities for corporate and institutional clients with leading wealth management solutions for affluent clients has proven successful," StanChart CEO Kariuki Ngari said.

"Furthermore, we managed our costs well, delivering a positive income-to-cost jaws of 13%."

Standard Chartered also reported a significant improvement in loan impairment losses, which dropped by 30 percent, reflecting the lender's prudent management of loan book and effective recoveries.

However, customer deposits saw a decline of 14 percent, standing at Sh295.69 billion.

Similarly, loans and advances to customers decreased by 7 percenr, totaling Sh151.65 billion.

This decline is largely attributed to the appreciation of the Kenyan Shilling and reduced client utilization.

Despite these setbacks, the bank's liquidity position remains strong, with a liquidity ratio of 67.59 percent, well above the regulatory minimum of 20 percent.

Furthermore, the bank reported a total capital ratio of 19.55 percent.