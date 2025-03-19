Uganda: Multichoice Uganda, UCC Launch Regional Film Competitions and Filmmaker Workshops

Kampala — MultiChoice Uganda, the home of great Pay TV entertainment has in partnership with the communications regulator, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), and other partners, launched the Uganda Film Festival (UFF) Regional competitions and training sessions across three regions in Uganda.

These competitions and accompanying workshops, which are part of the 12 th edition of the UFF will take place across various regions in Uganda, including Central (Mubende), West (Ntungamo), East (Tororo), and North (Lira), providing a platform for local filmmakers to showcase their talent and gain industry insights.

The Uganda Film Festival has over the years played a critical role in elevating Uganda's film industry, and this year's regional competitions further emphasize the commitment of both UCC and MultiChoice Uganda to supporting local content creation and industry growth. The competitions will culminate in the selection of regional winners who will be recognized for their outstanding storytelling and filmmaking prowess.

Nyombi Thembo, the Executive Director at UCC, while speaking at the Central Regional Film Competitions award ceremony in Mubende, highlighted the initiative's significance.

"The Regional Film Competitions provide an invaluable opportunity for filmmakers from different parts of Uganda to gain exposure, receive industry training, and compete for prestigious awards. What started in Kampala has now expanded to different regions to give more talent a chance to shine. As a country, we must address unemployment, and one way to do that is by investing in creative industries. By empowering young filmmakers through initiatives like this, we can build a thriving and self-sustaining film industry."

"We're proud to be celebrating a decade of the Uganda Film Festival by hosting the UFF Regional Film Competition." Nyombi further stated adding that, "This year, we'll be recognizing up to 32 regional winners from across the country hence showcasing the best of Ugandan filmmaking talent. A big thank you to all the filmmakers who submitted their high-quality work on time, and to our partners like Multichoice who share our passion for promoting filmmaking excellence in Uganda."

MultiChoice Uganda's involvement in these competitions emphasizes its dedication to nurturing talent and expanding the reach of Ugandan stories. Speaking about this initiative, Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR & Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, stated.

"We are excited to partner with UCC once again to empower Ugandan filmmakers. As part of our ongoing commitment to local content, these regional competitions and workshops offer an avenue for filmmakers to sharpen their skills and gain access to broader opportunities within the film industry."

The workshops, which will run alongside the competitions, will focus on key industry topics, including content acquisition processes, production best practices, and monetization strategies for filmmakers. These sessions will be led by industry experts, offering practical knowledge and insights to help filmmakers enhance their craft and navigate the evolving film landscape.

Jamugisa further noted, "Our hyper-local strategy is designed to empower the next generation of Ugandan filmmakers. Through initiatives like the Regional Film Competitions, we're creating platforms for local talent to thrive and eager to discover the innovative stories, ideas, and creative genius that emerge from these events."

Hannah Nalunga Lukoda,a graduate of the 2023 Multichoice Talent Factory class whose production won Jimbi 3 accolades expressed gratitude to UCC ,UFF and Multichocie Uganda for providing a platform for filmmakers to show their work.

"I want to extend my gratitude to MultiChoice Uganda, UFF, and UCC for organizing the Regional Film Competition and giving Jimbi the platform to shine," said Nalunga.

"Winning Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Original Soundtrack is a reflection of the dedication and hard work that went into this project. I am incredibly proud of my cast and crew, six of whom are also graduates of MTF from different cohorts. We are optimistic about the journey ahead, with several nominations at both local and international awards, and we believe Jimbi will continue to achieve great success," she added.

UCC and MultiChoice Uganda, alongside other industry stakeholders, will be traveling to the selected regions to recognize and celebrate the winners, reinforcing the commitment to fostering Uganda's creative sector.

The competitions and workshops will culminate in the Uganda Film Festival Awards Gala, where the regional winners will be honoured for their achievements. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to develop Uganda's film industry and position local talent for success at national and international levels.