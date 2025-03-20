Malawi: From Passion to Prosperity - How Neema Kaimila Mkangama Transformed Her Business and Found Balance

press release

For years, Neema Kaimila Mkangama had been running on empty. Her days at Neema's Beauty Bar started early and stretched long into the evening. She was always working - always giving - yet the business she had poured her heart into wasn't growing the way she had hoped.

After another exhausting day, she found herself scrolling through Facebook when something caught her eye - Women Creating Wealth (WCW). At that moment, she felt a quiet spark of curiosity, a whisper that there might be another way. She signed up, hoping for change.

She had no idea just how much her life and business were about to transform.

A dream inspired by her mother

Neema's passion for beauty wasn't born out of glamour - it was born out of necessity, love, and an unshakable desire to help others. Growing up in Lilongwe, Malawi, she watched her mother struggle with hair loss. They didn't have a name for it then, but years later, Neema would come to understand that it was alopecia.

Desperate for a solution, they tried everything - medications, oils, wigs - but nothing worked. While Neema's mother never had the chance to receive the treatment she needed, her struggle left a lasting impact.

Determined to make a difference, Neema pursued hairdressing, but soon realised that beauty and aesthetics offered a more marketable and transformative path. She moved to South Africa, where she earned a Diploma in Business Management and an Advanced Diploma in Beauty and Aesthetics Technology.

In March 2015, she opened the doors to Neema's Beauty Bar in Area 18B, Lilongwe, Malawi. It was more than a salon - it was the first step toward transforming women, giving them confidence, and offering solutions she wished her mother had found.

But while her heart was in the right place, her business wasn't growing.

The years of struggle

Between 2018 and 2023, despite her relentless dedication, Neema's business generated around USD 1,400 per month. She worked long hours, handling everything herself, too afraid to step back. "I didn't know how to step back from my business, let alone take a break," she recalls. She wasn't just running a business--she was surviving it.

Something had to change.

When she joined WCW in October 2023, she didn't just learn how to run a business--she learned how to think differently. She shares.

"The programme made me think outside the box. I now have flexible hours, which allow me to take time off and focus on other things--something I couldn't do before."

By March 2024, her revenue had grown to approximately USD 3,900 per month - almost three times what she had been earning before WCW. Her team expanded from 8 to 11 employees, with two part-time staff members working per project.

Breaking barriers and embracing innovation

Through WCW, Neema discovered Ikigai, a Japanese concept that helped her clarify her purpose. She learned to trust her team, set up systems, and let go of the belief that she had to do everything herself. Initially, she struggled with the idea of delegating, but WCW introduced her to the concept of burnout. She realised that working endlessly wasn't a measure of success - scalability and efficiency were.

She also began making bold business decisions :

Financial Systems: "I used to rely on hard copies for recording sales, which often caused delays and errors," she shared. "Through the course, I learned about different software for accounting, and now I use Monday.com. It's been a game-changer for organising and tracking my business finances."

Marketing Expansion: "Before WCW, I only focused on Facebook for marketing, but now I've expanded to LinkedIn and TikTok," she said. "These platforms have opened up new audiences and helped increase my reach and revenue."

Growing beyond beauty

With renewed confidence, Neema explored new revenue streams. WCW encouraged her to think beyond her salon, leading her to launch a party shop as an additional business venture.

But the most unexpected opportunity came through networking.

"Through WCW, I connected with two amazing women, and together we started an events company. It's incredible to think this partnership was born from a shared vision we developed in the programme," she said.

For the first time, she saw every challenge as an opportunity.

Creating a legacy that lives on

Beyond her own success, Neema's impact extends far beyond her business. Through a partnership with SOS Vocational School, she provides beauty and aesthetics training to young women, with the school covering their fees.

So far, she has trained over 65 young women, with:

80% now running their own businesses

10% securing employment in salons

It's more than just training - it's about creating opportunities, lifting others, and building a community of independent women.

Though Neema's mother never got the treatment she deserved, her legacy lives on in every woman Neema transforms.

From stagnation to success

Neema's story isn't just one of entrepreneurship - it's a story of resilience, transformation, and the courage to evolve. She once believed that working harder was the key to success. Today, she knows that working smarter, thinking differently, and embracing growth is what truly makes a business thrive. And through Women Creating Wealth, she has found not just financial success, but a life of balance, purpose, and limitless possibility.