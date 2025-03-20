A SHADOWY group rooting for Zimbabwe's Vice President, the General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association (GCVSA) has made sensational claims that mercenaries have been hired to eliminate the former army commander.

The claims come at a time factionalism is heating up in Zanu PF with Chiwenga and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's power struggles now being played out publicly.

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who is backing Mnangagwa to stay in power beyond his 2028 constitutional limit, described Chiwenga as cruel, unintelligent and unelectable in a recorded call released last week.

Despite Chiwenga having demanded action against him, nothing has been done so far.

In a statement shared with NewZimbabwe.com, GCVSA said they were well informed of a plot, not only to kill Chiwenga but anyone else who would dare to partake in the planned demonstration on March 31.

"We pre-empt and categorically expose the treasonous move to deploy mercenaries imported from Sierra Leone, assigned with the heinous mission of eliminating General Chiwenga," said Ntokozo Msipha, the organisation's secretary general.

"This foreign interference in our national affairs is an act of war! We warn those involved your names are known, your movements tracked, and your betrayal of Zimbabwe will be met with full consequences."

Chiwenga is challenging Mnangagwa's stay in power beyond 2028. The latter's supporters, mainly from Masvingo province where he hails, are campaigning that he hangs on to 2030.

War veterans, led by Blessed Geza have vowed to lead a protest on March 31 against cronyism they say now characterises Mnangagwa's regime.

Added Msipha: "We stand firm in full support of the people's call to action on March 31, 2025. This is not a day of recklessness, but a day of decisive movement by Zimbabweans who refuse to be ruled by fear, deceit, and treachery. The time for tyranny is over, the hour for accountability is now!

"The enemy is shaken. We are fully aware of the Home Affairs Ministry's planned press conference, an attempt to intimidate the people with hollow threats, lawfare, and brute force. Let it be clear: the people will not be intimidated by recycled rhetoric or empty posturing. No force on earth can stop a determined people!

"To the police and military personnel, remember your oath is to Zimbabwe-not to a rogue regime. Any orders to harm unarmed civilians on March 31 are unlawful and will not be forgotten.

"The regime's days are numbered, and those who think they can rule through poisoning, mercenaries, and violence will soon face the people's judgment!"

A press conference by war veteran Ethan Mathibela to announce the protest was disturbed by unidentified men in Bulawayo earlier this week.