Southern Africa: African Commission Calls for Guidelines to Adapt African Media Policy to Digital Era

The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) has urged the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa to consult with African stakeholders to evaluate their perceptions of public service content in the modern digital environment.

In a resolution (ACHPR/RES.631[LXXXII] 2025) adopted after its 82nd Ordinary Session, which was held from 25 February to 11 March 2025, the ACHPR mandated the Special Rapporteur to develop guidelines for member states based on the consultations.

The aim is to create future-oriented policy frameworks that guarantee universal access to public service content throughout the African continent.

The Commission's resolution highlights the pressing need to update African media policy for the digital age.

Recognising the profound impact of digital technologies and AI, it emphasises the crucial role of public service content, particularly for vulnerable communities, and highlights the regulatory gaps concerning online platforms.

Cognisant of the accelerating pace of technological change and the delicate balance between regulation and freedom of expression, the Commission thus mandated the Special Rapporteur to develop guidelines for member states.

The Commission called for updated policy frameworks that align with human rights, African development goals, and stakeholder consultation.

Ultimately, the statement is a call to action for governments and stakeholders to ensure accessible, reliable information in the digital era.

The statement comes on the backdrop of critical shifts in Africa's media landscape. Driven by the rapid expansion of digital connectivity and the emergence of new technologies such as generative AI, the Commission observes a significant increase in content production, much of which lacks the public interest focus traditionally associated with broadcast media.

The Commission expresses concern regarding the insufficient regulation of these new online services, which frequently do not comply with public interest standards such as delivering accurate news, educational programming, local content, diverse languages, and unbiased election coverage.

This regulatory gap creates an uneven playing field, where legacy broadcasters, now dependent on intermediary gatekeepers for online distribution, face unfair competition. Furthermore, the growth of subscription-based audio and video content services is now universally accessible to the broader African public.

The Commission acknowledges the importance of existing African media and human rights instruments, such as the Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa and the Windhoek+30 Declaration.

It highlights the necessity of aligning media and content policy with broader African development goals as outlined in Agenda 63, the Sustainable Development Goals, and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

