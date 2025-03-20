South Africa: One Day Left Until the Sassa Gold Card Stops Working

Social grant beneficiaries who have not replaced their South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) gold cards with the new Postbank black cards, have only one day left to make the change, before their gold cards stop working.

After tomorrow, 20 March 2025, SASSA gold cards will be deactivated and beneficiaries who have not yet transitioned to the new Postbank black cards, may face disruptions in making any transactions from the card.

The beneficiaries would also not be able to use the SASSA gold cards to make any transaction, even if they have funds in their account.

Earlier this week, SASSA and Postbank held a media briefing to update on the process of replacing the SASSA gold cards with the Postbank black cards.

Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe, explained that after the deadline, beneficiaries will not be able to use SASSA gold cards to buy or withdraw cash inside stores.

"Retailers would not accept the cards for any transactions, and any attempts will result in automatic system transaction declines. Beneficiaries would also not be able to use SASSA gold cards on any ATM. The SASSA gold may be swallowed when inserted in any ATM to attempt a transaction," Mbengashe said on Monday.

However, the CEO further explained that tomorrow's deadline is not a cut-off date for when Postbank stops replacing SASSA gold cards.

Postbank will continue replacing SASSA gold cards with new Postbank black cards in all its card replacement sites, even after this date.

"Social grant beneficiaries may still replace their SASSA gold cards with Postbank black cards on, and after, 20th of March 2025.

"To prepare for the next grant payments that are scheduled for 3 to 5 April 2025, SASSA and Postbank encourage beneficiaries to make extra efforts to use the period between now and the payments dates to get their black cards," Mbengashe said.

How do I access my April Grant payment if I do not have a black card yet?

Postbank and SASSA have assured social grant beneficiaries and the public that the payments of social grants will not be interrupted.

All social grant beneficiaries will continue to be paid, including all the social grant beneficiaries who have not been able to get their black cards.

"Starting from the next grant payments that are scheduled for 3 to 5 April 2025 and onwards, social grant beneficiaries that are yet to replace their gold cards with Postbank black cards, can go withdraw their grant at their nearest Post Office.

"There are currently 543 Post Office branches countrywide that we are working with. All that one will need to make this withdrawal is their ID (green barcoded ID, smart card ID, or temporary ID)," Mbengashe said.

Mbengashe added that the Post Office branch-based payments are a channel that many of the social grant beneficiaries have used before, and they are familiar with.

Beneficiaries are urged to note that the Post Office branch payments will be restricted to social grant beneficiaries that are yet to replace their SASSA gold cards, asylum seekers and Postbank green Mzansi/blue cards' grant beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries who already have Postbank black cards are urged to use their card through ATMs and retailers to access their funds.

The initial deadline for this transition was set for 28 February 2025 but was extended to 20 March 2025 to provide beneficiaries with additional time to make the switch.

To date, over one million beneficiaries have successfully replaced their old SASSA Gold Cards with the new Postbank Black Cards.

Beneficiaries who have not yet made the switch are strongly encouraged to do so immediately to avoid any inconvenience.

The new Postbank Black Cards can be obtained at various retailers, including Checkers, Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Usave, and Boxer. To receive a new card, beneficiaries need to present a valid South African ID or a temporary ID.

Postbank has also made it easy for beneficiaries to locate the nearest place in every province where they can collect their Postbank Black Cards. Beneficiaries can use their cellphones to:

Dial: 120*355#

To continue, reply by pressing number: 1

Reply with the number representing the province they live in

The new Postbank Black Cards offer several benefits, including improved security features, one free card replacement per year, three free withdrawals in stores per month, and one free monthly statement over the counter.