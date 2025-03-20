South Africa: Motsoaledi Urges All to Help Fight Against 'Silent Killer' TB

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, says Tuberculosis (TB) has resulted in more deaths than all other infectious diseases combined but receives less attention.

In 2023 alone, TB claimed over 56 000 deaths in South Africa, despite being a preventable and treatable disease.

The Minister emphasised the urgent need to tackle this public health crisis and announced that the soon-to-be-launched End TB campaign aims to reduce TB-related deaths by 41% by 2035.

"TB is one of the oldest and deadliest diseases, yet it continues to be a silent killer," said Motsoaledi on Wednesday.

"TB doesn't make noise. And that's the problem that we're faced with. That's why I'm saying we are faced with a very difficult job."

The Minister called on everyone to act now to end this epidemic and save lives.

The Minister's remarks come as Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), Deputy President Paul Mashatile, will deliver the keynote address at the national World TB Day commemorative event on Monday, 24 March 2025.

World TB Day is commemorated annually on the 24th of March to raise public awareness about the global epidemic of TB and highlight efforts to eliminate the disease.

During the event on Monday, the Deputy President will also launch the national End TB campaign in Gamalakhe Township, Ugu District, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the Minister, the End TB initiative aims to test five million people for the disease, leveraging the success of HIV treatment strategies to control disease and prevent drug resistance.

"When we say you want to test five million people, if one family member tested positive, we want to test the whole family. That's what we are going to do."

He noted that this infectious disease has killed more people than all other infectious including Ebola, malaria, yellow fever, smallpox, HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, influenza, and mpox.

In addition, Motsoaledi emphasised several key elements of the campaign, including the need for those who test positive to receive immediate treatment to prevent further transmission.

The Minister acknowledged the strong link between TB and HIV/AIDS and announced that the campaign will integrate the management of these two diseases, noting that TB kills 80% of people with HIV.

He highlighted the success of SANAC in bringing HIV/AIDS under control, observing the reduction in funerals over the past 15 years.

He suggested changing the name of SANAC to the South African National AIDS and TB Council to reflect the co-infection.

Meanwhile, he said the End TB campaign was a critical step in South Africa's efforts to address the longstanding TB epidemic and improve the health and well-being of its citizens.

He also touched on the promising new M72/AS01E TB vaccine, funded by the Gates Foundation and Wellcome, with the trial being conducted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute (Gates MRI), with preliminary results expected in 2027.

The Minister called on the media to be an ally in shaping public perceptions, creating awareness, and influencing action around the TB campaign.

He was of the view that by amplifying the message, the media can play a crucial role in mobilising communities to participate in the fight against TB.

"We cannot succeed in this battle without the support and engagement of the media.

"Together, we can raise awareness, dispel misconceptions, and empower people to take action against this preventable disease," he stressed. - SAnews.go.za