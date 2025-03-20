Somalia: Ethiopian Troops Support Vulnerable Families in Gedo Region With Essential Food Supplies During Ramadan

19 March 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) troops in the Gedo region's Bardheere town have delivered crucial support to vulnerable families this Ramadan, providing essential food supplies to help ease their hardships during the holy month.

The supplies, which included sugar, spaghetti, flour, cooking oil, and dates, were distributed to those in need, reaffirming the military's role in humanitarian efforts alongside its security duties.

Battalion Commander Colonel Mola Shumet emphasized that the ENDF remains committed to ensuring both security and humanitarian assistance in the region. "Our efforts are not just about protecting the peace, but also about contributing to the well-being of the local communities, especially during these challenging times," Colonel Shumet stated.

This initiative highlights the ongoing commitment of the ENDF to not only secure the region but also to support the livelihoods of those most in need.

