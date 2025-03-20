Uganda: Bobi Wine Condemns Abduction of Nup Supporter in Mbarara

Bright Muhumuza, a dedicated member of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in Mbarara City, is alleged to have been abducted on the evening of March 18 in Mbarara City by heavily armed soldiers of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

According to NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, Muhumuza was taken from a restaurant and forcibly transported to an undisclosed location in a drone registered under the number UAK 707G.

This alarming development has intensified fears of escalating political repression, sparking outrage from NUP supporters and raising serious concerns about the safety of political activists.

"We have just been notified about the abduction, yesterday evening, of our comrade Bright Muhumuza from Mbarara City by heavily armed UPDF soldiers. Apparently, they found him at a restaurant, abducted him, and drove him to an unknown location in a drone, Reg. No. UAK 707G," Kyagulanyi said in a statement condemning the unlawful action.

He expressed his defiance against the growing climate of fear and intimidation, asserting that the NUP will continue its fight for justice despite the government's increasingly harsh tactics.

"The criminal regime is on a rampage, BUT WE ARE NOT SCARED," he declared, emphasizing the unwavering resolve of the NUP.

Kyagulanyi further called for the immediate release of Muhumuza and all other political prisoners currently detained by the regime.

He firmly stressed that supporting the NUP or advocating for political change should never be considered a crime.

"We demand the freedom of comrade Bright and all other political prisoners. Supporting the National Unity Platform is not a crime!" he emphasized, underscoring the need for political freedom and justice in Uganda amidst the growing crackdown on the opposition.