Zimbabwe: War Veterans Leader 'A Person of Security Interest' - State Security Says in Leaked Memo to Border Posts

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairman Ethan Mathibela has been placed on a security watchlist, a leaked memo from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) to border posts has revealed.

Mathibela's war vets grouping is opposing the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028 and has called for nationwide protests to draw attention to the economic crisis, demand government accountability, and push for economic freedom, as well as an end to corruption, tribalism, nepotism, and poor governance.

In response, State Security Minister Lovemore Matuke over the weekend said any demonstrations against Mnangagwa would be "dealt with decidedly". The CIO is run by Matuke's ministry and under the purview of the Office of the President.

A letter seen by this publication, written by the President's department to regional immigration departments across the country, demands that Mathibela be stopped if he attempts to leave through the border posts.

"This office kindly requests that you watchlist the following person of security interest who is a Zimbabwean national: Ethan Mathibela.

"Should he present himself at Plumtree, Maitengwe, or Mphoengs Border Posts, your office must deny him exit and inform the President's Department.

"Your usual cooperation is greatly appreciated," the letter reads.

On Monday, unidentified youths disrupted Mathibela's press briefing at the Bulawayo Media Centre.