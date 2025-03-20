Uganda: MPs Question Low Fund Disbursement Under Grow Project

Legislators have raised concerns over the slow disbursement of funds under the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) project.

The Auditor General's report revealed that only US$18.14 million (Shs66.506 billion) of the US$22 million (Shs80.669 billion) earmarked for 2024 had been disbursed.

During a meeting with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), MPs grilled officials from the Ministry of Finance over the project's absorption challenges.

"By June 2024, you ought to have disbursed US$22 million, but only US$18.14 million was given out. The unabsorbed amount stands at US$3.2 million. Any explanation?" asked PAC Chairperson Muwanga Kivumbi.

Project Coordinator Ruth Aisha Kasolo defended the delays, citing the project's early implementation phase.

"We note the auditors' concerns, but the delays were due to the initial stages of implementation. Activities started this financial year, and we have now moved forward with disbursements," she said.

However, Amuria Woman MP Susan Amero rejected this explanation, alleging that funds were being selectively distributed.

"From the start, how many districts have received this money? It looks like funds are staying at the center or going to those with connections. We want to see the money reach the intended beneficiaries," she argued.

Kivumbi also highlighted the project's low absorption capacity.

He noted that out of the Shs75.1 billion budgeted for the 2023/24 financial year, only Shs18 billion was spent, leaving Shs56.6 billion unutilized.

"They had a budget of Shs75.1 billion but spent only Shs18 billion, representing an absorption rate of just 23%. Even where funds have been disbursed, they struggle to utilize them," he said.

The World Bank-funded project is worth US$217 million (Shs795.627 billion) and aims to support women entrepreneurs. MPs are now demanding transparency and efficiency in its implementation.