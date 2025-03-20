Uganda: Tokenism ,Patriarchy Still Hindering Women's Leadership in Uganda - Activists

Female-led Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have raised concerns over stringent accountability measures and negative public perception, arguing that these challenges hinder their operations and impact on women's empowerment efforts.

This was emphasised during a dialogue convened by the National Association of Women's Organizations in Uganda (NAWOU), where key stakeholders reviewed progress and challenges in advancing women's rights.

Phiona Kanyange, the Project Coordinator at FIDA Uganda, called for urgent reforms to enhance female leadership, citing systemic barriers that limit women's influence on policy and decision-making.

She criticized the complex financial reporting requirements imposed on organizations, stating that such bureaucratic hurdles disproportionately affect smaller, community-based CSOs.

"Statistically, women's leadership in Uganda is improving, but on the ground, many women in leadership positions lack the power to influence policy or decisions affecting them and their children," Kanyange noted.

She urged the Ministry of Education and other relevant bodies to develop a curriculum that fosters leadership skills in both boys and girls from an early age, emphasizing that leadership should be based on competence, not gender.

Beyond education, Kanyange highlighted the need for a dedicated training and mentorship platform for women in leadership, arguing that female leaders face unique challenges, including patriarchal barriers and sexual harassment.

"We need a Women Leaders Forum where female leaders can share experiences, receive mentorship, and find solutions to challenges they face in leadership," she said.

She also raised concerns over the recent merger of the NGO Bureau with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, warning that increased bureaucracy could stifle the work of grassroots organizations.

"Many small NGOs lack the resources to meet complex documentation requirements, which could hinder their ability to serve communities effectively," she added, calling for dialogue between policymakers and CSOs to ensure regulatory changes do not undermine their impact.

Speaking at the event, Lucy Imalingat, Programs Officer at NAWOU, pointed out that women continue to struggle with access to productive resources such as markets, land, education, and digital opportunities.

She noted that in leadership and governance, tokenism remains a major concern, as women's representation is often limited to designated quotas rather than direct elections.

"There is a need for more training and mentorship to prepare women for leadership roles, as many lack the necessary support and confidence to compete," she said.

Gender-based violence also remains a pressing issue, with some stakeholders failing to prioritize gender concerns in their programs.

Additionally, environmental and climate justice remain underappreciated, with limited public awareness of the link between gender and climate change.

Another key concern raised was the bureaucratic challenges CSOs face during registration.

Imalingat acknowledged that the stringent process can be complex but attributed it to policy gaps that require government-CSO dialogue.

"Following the correct guidelines should help, but there is a need for engagement to harmonize the process and make it less restrictive," she said.

Imalingat traced NAWOU's history back to the 1960s under the National Council of Women, emphasizing that the current project, launched in May 2024, aims to foster partnerships between women-led organizations and government institutions.

Key partners include the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, the National Planning Authority, and the Equal Opportunities Commission.

"We are taking stock of the journey we have walked, holding consultative meetings to determine how NGOs and ministries can work together to influence policy processes," she stated.