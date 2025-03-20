Uganda: Gang Violence Reignites Fear in Mbale As Another Youth Dies

19 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Gerald Matembu

Grief and fear have gripped Namakwekwe Estate after the death of 27-year-old Brian Waniala, a "humble and trusted young man" whose life was cut short by escalating gang violence in Mbale City.

Waniala, a procurement and logistics graduate, was attacked on March 9 by a suspected gang of teenage criminals along Mukamba Road as he walked home from watching a football match between Liverpool and Newcastle.

The assailants stole his phone and wallet, beating him in the process.

"He came back home and told me what happened. He wasn't bleeding, and it seemed minor, so we bought medicine. But days later, he started complaining of severe headaches," said his father, Charles Waniala, a former LC3 chairperson of the area.

His condition worsened five days later, prompting a CT scan that revealed a blood clot in his brain. He was rushed to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for surgery but died in the operating theatre on March 17, moments after his father signed the consent forms.

His death has reignited fears over Mbale's security, where criminal gangs continue to operate with impunity. The "Kiteso gang," consisting of boys aged 16 to 18, has reportedly terrorised the area for months. Another resident was attacked the night after Waniala's assault.

"These youths have no fear. They see killing as a game," lamented Uthman Mukote, a resident.

Criminal gangs have previously wreaked havoc in Mbale. In 2024, machete-wielding youths on motorcycles left several dead and injured, forcing police to mount temporary crackdowns.

Resident City Commissioner Asumin Nasike acknowledged the rise in attacks. "We have intensified patrols and intelligence to crack down on these gangs," she said.

The tragedy also highlights a common but deadly health challenge--delayed reporting of injuries, which remains a major cause of preventable deaths in Uganda's fragile health system.

