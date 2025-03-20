Ugandan Pupils Struggle With Reading and Comprehension, Uwezo Report Shows

The report attributes this struggle partly to schools that have resisted adopting the thematic curriculum, which requires instruction in local languages for pupils from Primary One to Three.

A new survey by Uwezo Uganda has revealed that children, especially in rural areas, continue to face serious challenges in reading, comprehension, and translating text between English and their native languages.

The 2024 Uwezo report highlights that a significant percentage of children, particularly in northern Uganda, are struggling with literacy.

It notes that 23% of Primary Seven pupils have difficulty reading and understanding materials meant for Primary Two--an increase from 11% in 2021.

Although this suggests some progress in learning, experts warn that the numbers remain worrying.

Regional disparities in literacy levels are stark, with Northern Uganda being the most affected at 29%, followed by Eastern Uganda at 35%, Western Uganda at 46%, and Central Uganda at 61%. Despite Central Uganda having a higher literacy rate, the report notes that the region benefits from better-established schools at all levels.

Mary Gorret Nakabugo, executive director of Uwezo Uganda, described the situation in rural schools as dire.

"Learners cannot read and comprehend. This problem is not only in lower primary but also in upper primary," she said.

A visit to Barinyanga Primary School in Paya Sub-county, Tororo District, where 1,712 pupils are enrolled, confirmed the report's findings.

In a Primary Six English class, pupils were asked to construct sentences using newly learned words and explain them in their local language. While some managed, others struggled, reinforcing concerns about literacy development.

Teachers at the school cited overcrowded classrooms as a major challenge, saying it limits their ability to give individual attention to struggling learners.

Dr. Muhammad Kiggundu, head of languages at Makerere University's College of Education, believes the problem is exacerbated by the abandonment of local languages in early education, particularly in private schools.

"Studies show that children understand concepts better when taught in their mother tongue first, but many schools have moved away from this approach, making it harder for pupils to grasp foundational skills," Kiggundu explained.

He also noted that some teachers rely on outdated teaching methods and have not embraced phonics-based instruction, which significantly improves literacy.

Despite government efforts to strengthen education, challenges such as overcrowded classrooms and low pay for arts teachers continue to hinder learning outcomes, leaving many pupils struggling with basic literacy skills.