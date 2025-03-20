Uganda: Ssenyonyi Calls for Unified Anti-Illicit Financial Flows Legislation

19 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Carolinah Nakibuule

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has urged African governments to harmonize legislation against illicit financial flows (IFFs) to combat financial crimes that undermine economic development.

Speaking at the closing of the African Organisation of Public Accounts Committee (AFROPAC) Conference and Fifth Annual General Meeting in Kampala, Ssenyonyi emphasized the need for uniform laws across jurisdictions to close loopholes that enable financial misconduct.

"Accountability must be demanded at all levels, and reforms championed to strengthen state institutions in their mission to safeguard public resources," he stated.

Ssenyonyi also called for enhanced training programs for Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members, arguing that equipping them with the necessary skills would improve oversight of public spending.

He warned that illicit financial flows deprive African nations of vital resources, crippling their ability to invest in essential services and national development. Describing the fight against financial crimes as a struggle for economic justice, social equity, and sustainable progress, he urged collective action to address the challenge.

The AFROPAC conference brought together policymakers and financial experts to discuss strategies for combating illicit financial activities across the continent.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.