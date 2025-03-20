Uganda: Ssenyonyi Calls for Unified Anti-Illicit Financial Flows Legislation

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has urged African governments to harmonize legislation against illicit financial flows (IFFs) to combat financial crimes that undermine economic development.

Speaking at the closing of the African Organisation of Public Accounts Committee (AFROPAC) Conference and Fifth Annual General Meeting in Kampala, Ssenyonyi emphasized the need for uniform laws across jurisdictions to close loopholes that enable financial misconduct.

"Accountability must be demanded at all levels, and reforms championed to strengthen state institutions in their mission to safeguard public resources," he stated.

Ssenyonyi also called for enhanced training programs for Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members, arguing that equipping them with the necessary skills would improve oversight of public spending.

He warned that illicit financial flows deprive African nations of vital resources, crippling their ability to invest in essential services and national development. Describing the fight against financial crimes as a struggle for economic justice, social equity, and sustainable progress, he urged collective action to address the challenge.

The AFROPAC conference brought together policymakers and financial experts to discuss strategies for combating illicit financial activities across the continent.